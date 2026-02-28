Iran's Ambassador to India warned the US and Israel that Tehran is 'fully prepared' to use all 'necessary options' to protect itself, accusing them of attacking civilian areas and violating Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Saturday warned the US and Israel, stating that Tehran is "fully prepared" and will take all "necessary options" to protect itself. Condemning the US and Israel strikes, Mohammad Fathali accused them of targeting civilian areas along with the defensive infrastructure of Iran.

"Now we will defend our country... Iran has the lawful right of self-defence; as an independent country, Iran will use all necessary options to protect its territorial integrity, its independence, and the lives of its citizens. The armed forces of Iran are fully prepared," he said. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has once again been attacked by the US and the Zionist regime... They violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They attacked targets in several cities, including defensive infrastructure and civilian areas," he added.

International Condemnation and Regional Impact

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by Untied States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermines international peace and security.

While invoking the UN charter, the Secretary General said that the principal document guiding the international body clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

"All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN. The Charter clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced that apart from Iran and its neighbouring airspace; Syria, Yemen and are also closed off.

Attacks and Retaliation

Earlier, in a blow to Tehran's leadership, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike on an Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital. In response, Iran has launched a targeted missile strike against Israel and the United States military base in Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. (ANI)