UN's Guterres condemned US/Israel's 'use of force' and Iran's retaliation in the Middle East. Reports suggest an Israeli strike killed Iran's Defence Minister and a commander, while Iran alleges a strike on a girls' school, vowing revenge.

UN Chief Condemns Escalation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by Untied States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermine international peace security. While invoking the UN charter, the Secretary General, said that the principle document guiding the international body clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN. The Charter clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced that apart from Iran and its neighbouring airspace; Syria, Yemen and are also closed off.

Top Iranian Officials Reportedly Killed in Strike

Earlier, in a blow to Tehran's leadership, Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported.

Iran Alleges School Attack, Vows Revenge

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike on Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes. In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

Araghchi quoted Trump's old post on X from October 9, 2012 where he had criticised Former US President Barack Obama, saying he would strike Iran.

Israel, US Announce Joint Military Operation

The Israel Defense Forces had said in a post on X earlier in the day, "OPERATION ROARING LION: The IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time. The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel's borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole."