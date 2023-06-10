Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jimmy Jimmy aaja aaja...': How Russian woman in Magadan won hearts of stranded Air India passengers (WATCH)

    On June 6, an Air India flight took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport or the IGIA in New Delhi. It was headed to San Francisco, US. However, while in air, some major technical glitches were detected in the engine.

    A Russian woman was seen coming forward to help passengers of an Air India flight that was stranded in Magadan this week. The woman was also seen holding talks on India-Russia relations and talking about her favourite songs in Bollywood. The video is now viral on social media. The Indians stranded there were also seen chanting "Gayatri Mantra" while sitting in a cafe.

    The stranded Indians were also seen sharing stories of their favourite Indian actors Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Kapoor from the Bollywood film industry.

    When 'Gayatri Mantra' lifted spirits of stranded Air India passengers in Russia's Magadan (WATCH)

    According to various reports, if the glitches were not detected, it could have resulted in something disastrous. Given the gravity of the situation, the plane had to make an emergency landing in the town of Magadan in Russia's Siberia.

    There, the 216 passengers and 16 crew members had to suffer through difficulties like issues in accessing food, sleeping spaces, cleanliness, etc. Since Russia was at war with Ukraine, passengers could not even use their credit cards.

    AI173, a widebody Boeing 777 aircraft, had to make an emergency landing due to a technical snag in one of its engines. It landed safely, which was fortunate.

