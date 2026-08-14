A Pew Research Centre survey across 36 countries shows India's global image remains positive, with a 45% median favourable view. Sri Lanka is the strongest supporter at 79%, while major economies like the UK and Germany also view India favourably.

India continues to command strong goodwill across much of the world, with a median of 45 per cent of adults across 36 countries holding a favourable view of the country, according to the Pew Research Centre's Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. The strongest sentiment comes from neighbouring Sri Lanka, where 79 per cent of those surveyed view India favourably. The survey, conducted from February 8 to May 13, 2026, shows that India's international image remains broadly positive, with favourable views edging out unfavourable ones by four percentage points globally.

Sri Lanka: India's Strongest Supporter

Pew surveyed adults across 36 countries for the assessment. According to the survey issued on Thursday, Sri Lanka stands out as India's strongest supporter among the countries surveyed, with 79 per cent expressing a favourable opinion of India. The finding highlights the depth of people-to-people, cultural, economic and strategic ties between the two neighbouring countries. The exceptionally high rating places Sri Lanka at the top of the countries surveyed for positive sentiment towards India, reinforcing the growing significance of India's role in the Indian Ocean region.

Widespread Favourability Beyond South Asia

India's favourable image also extends well beyond its immediate neighbourhood. Around seven-in-ten adults in Kenya and the United Kingdom view India positively, while majorities in countries including Germany, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Japan and Thailand also express favourable opinions. The findings point to a broad international recognition of India's growing presence and importance across economic, diplomatic and strategic spheres.

Global Median and Regional Differences

Across the 36 countries surveyed, a median of 45 per cent expressed a favourable view of India, compared with 41 per cent who held an unfavourable opinion. The figures indicate that despite differences in perceptions across regions, India retains a slight overall advantage in global public sentiment. Europe emerges as a particularly positive region for India, with favourable views outweighing negative ones in several countries. In parts of Latin America, meanwhile, opinions are less clearly defined, with significant shares of respondents choosing not to express a view.

Divergence Among Neighbours

The survey also reveals a striking divergence in perceptions of India among its neighbours. While Sri Lanka records an overwhelming 79 per cent favourable rating, sentiment is dramatically different in Pakistan, where only 7 per cent of respondents view India favourably. Turkey also records a relatively low favourable rating for India at 15 per cent, while views in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are similarly negative, with just 18 per cent expressing a favourable opinion.

Support From Major Economies

Beyond South Asia, India's positive image is evident across several major economies and influential countries. The United Kingdom records 71 per cent favourable views, while Germany stands at 63 per cent and Israel at 60 per cent. Japan and several European countries also record majority-positive assessments.

Survey Context and Conclusion

These figures come as India's diplomatic and economic engagement with countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific has expanded significantly. The survey's findings therefore suggest that India's international image is not restricted to a particular region or bloc but is increasingly spread across diverse parts of the world.

The findings come against the backdrop of India's expanding role in global affairs, including its growing economic weight, strategic partnerships and increasingly prominent role in the Indo-Pacific. Pew's 2026 international survey covered 36 countries and interviewed more than 42,000 people. The overall picture emerging from the survey is one of a country whose global reputation remains more favourable than unfavourable, while its strongest goodwill is particularly visible in Sri Lanka and several major Western and Asian economies.

With 79 per cent of Sri Lankans expressing a favourable view of India and a 45 per cent global median favourability, the findings underline India's growing international appeal. (ANI)