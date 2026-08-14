A couple got engaged during Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years. The man proposed on a Mallorca coast as the eclipse unfolded.

A couple got engaged on August 12 during Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years. The proposal took place on the coast of Mallorca, Spain, as the stunning natural event unfolded.

The boyfriend brought his girlfriend to the coast under the pretext of watching the eclipse. As the eclipse began, the woman was focused on the sky, wearing protective glasses. Meanwhile, the man quietly moved away, took the ring from his pocket, and knelt down to propose.

The woman was busy watching the eclipse when he knelt down with the ring

At first, the woman was surprised and had no words. She then kissed him and shouted yes. The crowd that had gathered to watch the eclipse cheered in awe at the beautiful moment.

The video and photos of the proposal have since gone viral on social media. The rare event, the eclipse and the proposal, captured the imagination of netizens worldwide.

The internet has praised the man for his planning and for making the most of the moment.

The couple's identity has not been revealed.

The proposal has been widely described as a perfect alignment of love and nature.