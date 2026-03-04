The Baloch National Movement's Netherlands Chapter released a six-month report detailing its political and diplomatic efforts, including protests, petitions to the Dutch Parliament, and EU meetings to highlight human rights violations in Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter has released a comprehensive six-month performance report detailing its political, diplomatic, and organisational activities, according to a post shared by the party on X. As cited in BNM's post, an important meeting was convened to present the report, presided over by Chapter President Muheem Abdul Rahim Baloch. The party's Central Junior Joint Secretary, Hassan Dost Baloch, attended as the chief guest, while Vice President Waheed Baloch hosted the event and oversaw its administrative proceedings.

Six-Month Performance and Financial Overview

During the meeting, General Secretary Deedag Baloch presented the six-month performance report, outlining in detail the protests, diplomatic engagements, petitions, study circles, and awareness campaigns conducted over the past half-year, along with their broader and long-term impact. Following this, Bahar Baloch delivered the financial report, presenting a transparent account of the organisation's income, expenditures, and costs associated with various programmes, as noted in BNM's statement.

Advocacy on the European Stage

According to the post, key activities undertaken during the period included consistently highlighting alleged human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Balochistan on European platforms. The chapter also submitted a formal petition to the Dutch Parliament and held meetings with representatives of the European Union and international human rights organisations. In addition, the group organised photo exhibitions and distributed informational pamphlets to raise awareness among Dutch citizens about the Baloch issue.

Internal Organisation and Member Development

The chapter further conducted regular online and in-person study circles aimed at enhancing members' political awareness. Question-and-answer sessions, strategic discussions, and internal review meetings were also organised to assess progress and refine plans, the post stated.

Leadership Calls for Sustained Engagement

Addressing the gathering, President Muheem Baloch emphasised that structured political engagement abroad strengthens the Baloch cause at the international level. He noted that sustained interaction with global institutions ensures that the Baloch issue receives serious consideration and urged members to convert their responsibilities into concrete outcomes.

Pillars for Success: Discipline and Digital Outreach

In his concluding remarks, Hassan Dost Baloch highlighted two critical pillars for advancing what he described as the Baloch national movement: organisational discipline and digital outreach. He stressed that international success depends on a cohesive and well-organised structure, asserting that a unified voice is more impactful than fragmented efforts when engaging global institutions. He further underscored the importance of social media in the contemporary era, calling on members to remain active online and to share documented evidence of alleged atrocities in Balochistan on digital platforms to bring the issue before the international community, as cited by BNM's post on X. (ANI)