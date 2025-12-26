Two people were killed in a Palestinian ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel that police described as 'rolling terror attack'. A man was run over in Beit Shean and a woman was stabbed near Ein Harod. The suspect was shot by a civilian.

A deadly attack involving a car ramming and a stabbing has left two people dead in northern Israel, police said on Friday. The incident, described by authorities as a 'rolling terror attack', unfolded across several locations and has once again raised tensions amid ongoing violence linked to the Gaza war.

Israeli police said the attacker, identified as a Palestinian from the village of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank, carried out a series of attacks before being shot and wounded by a civilian. He was later taken to hospital.

Attack began with car ramming in Beit Shean

According to Israeli police, the attack started in the eastern city of Beit Shean. The suspect allegedly rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on the road.

Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), said a 68-year-old man was killed in the ramming. A 16-year-old boy was also injured after being struck by the vehicle. The teenager suffered minor injuries, MDA said.

Police described this as the first stage of a coordinated attack that continued across nearby areas.

Woman stabbed near Ein Harod

After the ramming in Beit Shean, the attacker reportedly drove around 8 miles (12.5 kilometres) west towards Ein Harod, near Road 71.

There, police said, he got out of the vehicle and stabbed a young woman. MDA later confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old woman (Some reports quoted her age 19). She was critically injured and later died from her wounds.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene again, continuing the attack.

Attacker shot by civilian near Afula

The attack ended near the Maonot Junction, outside the city of Afula. Israeli police said a civilian bystander intervened and shot the suspect, stopping him.

“The suspect was ultimately engaged with gunfire following the intervention of a civilian,” police said in a statement.

The attacker was wounded and taken to hospital under police guard.

Israeli police described the incident as a “rolling terror attack” because it involved multiple stages across different locations.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this was a rolling terror attack that began in Beit Shean, where a pedestrian was run over,” police said. “Later, a young woman was stabbed near Road 71.”

Both victims later succumbed to their injuries, MDA confirmed.

Attacker came from West Bank village of Qabatiya

Israel’s defence minister said the suspect came from Qabatiya, a village in the northern occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the attacker had infiltrated into Israeli territory several days ago. How he crossed into Israel is still under investigation.

Qabatiya has seen repeated clashes and violent incidents in recent months.

Defence minister orders crackdown on attacker's village

Following the attack, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to launch a security operation in Qabatiya. He instructed the army 'to act forcefully and immediately' against the village to locate anyone involved in what he called “terror infrastructure”.

“Anyone who aids terrorism or supports it will pay the full price,” Katz said in a statement issued by his office.

The Israeli military later confirmed that it was preparing to begin an operation in Qabatiya.

President Herzog condemns ‘horrific killing’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog strongly condemned the attack.

“I wish to express my deep shock at the horrific killing spree and the combined terrorist attack in northern Israel,” Herzog said. He added that Israel would strengthen security in the region to protect residents and respond to threats.

Friday’s attack came at a time of heightened tension.

Just days earlier, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the Qabatiya area. The military has launched an investigation after video footage appeared to show that the teenager was not posing a threat when he was shot.

The army had initially said the teenager threw an object at soldiers, a claim now under review.

The latest attack also followed another incident a day earlier, when an Israeli military reservist, dressed in civilian clothes, rammed his vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank. Videos on social media showed the victim praying by the roadside moments before being hit.

Rising violence since Gaza war began

Violence has surged since the Gaza war began after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Since then, at least 38 people, including two foreigners, have been killed inside Israel in attacks by Palestinians, according to official Israeli figures cited by AFP.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers during the same period, according to figures from the Palestinian health ministry. This includes militants and dozens of civilians.

Israeli authorities say that at least 44 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the West Bank during this time.

(With AFP inputs)