Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and House Democrats have strongly criticised Donald Trump for amplifying a 'racist' social media post attacking India, immigrants, and birthright citizenship, calling his rhetoric 'disgraceful'.

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday (local time) strongly criticised US President Trump over the post targeting India and immigrant communities, calling them "disgraceful and beneath the office he holds".

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In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi said, "Donald Trump's decision to amplify a racist rant attacking India and immigrants is disgraceful, and beneath the office he holds." https://x.com/CongressmanRaja/status/2047489504064180682

He further warned of the broader implications of such rhetoric, stating, "His rhetoric doesn't just insult millions of Indian Americans and one of our most important global partners--it undermines the values that have made America a nation of opportunity and innovation."

Emphasising the importance of US-India ties and diversity, he added, "We should be strengthening that partnership and honoring our diversity, not stoking division for political gain."

House Democrats Echo Criticism

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on Thursday (local time) sharply criticised President Donald Trump amid escalating tensions with Iran, calling for more responsible leadership during a critical moment.

They further criticised him for "amplifying racist trash" on his post that used derogatory terms against immigrants, including immigrants of Indian and Chinese origin.

In a post on X, the committee's Democrats said, "The US is at war with Iran. Thirteen service members are dead, and the president has placed tens of thousands of Americans in harm's way."

They further criticised the President's conduct, stating, "Americans are struggling, and he's busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig. This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it."

The Controversial Post

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

Indian Government Responds

The Indian government on Thursday said the social media post that referred to Indians in derogatory terms in terms of immigration was "uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste".

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US Embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. (ANI)