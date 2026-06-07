The 12th International Day of Yoga will see grand celebrations across the US at iconic sites like the Lincoln Memorial and Times Square. PM Modi's guru, HR Nagendra, is set to lead the main event in New York on June 21.

Grand celebrations for the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) are set to unfold across some of the most iconic destinations in the United States, spanning from the historic Lincoln Memorial in the capital to the bustling expanse of Times Square in New York and the vibrant Navy Pier in Chicago.

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Wellness enthusiasts throughout the country are preparing to practise physical postures and mindful respiration techniques aimed at boosting physical agility and mental health. Beyond major metropolitan hubs, community assemblies are scheduled in the tech-centric locality of Hillsboro in Oregon, alongside the architecturally renowned Shrinathji Haveli temple situated in Irvine, Southern California.

Celebrations in Washington DC

In the US capital, the Indian Embassy has reached out to the public, asking citizens and yoga practitioners to gather for the primary commemorative assembly at the Lincoln Memorial on 19 June. The world-renowned site has recently garnered public interest following major restoration work on the expansive reflecting pool positioned between the memorial and the Washington Monument.

As part of the preliminary curtain-raiser initiatives, the diplomatic mission hosted an outdoor yoga gathering at DuPont Circle on Saturday, whilst extending logistical and organisational support to several local community bodies conducting regional events.

In a post on the social media platform X sharing updates on the event, the Indian mission announced, "Let's do Yoga! Kicking off the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations in Washington, D.C., the Embassy organised a Yoga session at the historic DuPont Circle." Let’s do Yoga! Kick starting the International Day of Yoga-2026 celebration in Washington D.C. the Embassy organized a Yoga session at the historic DuPont Circle. Do join us for the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial on 19 June!#IDY2026… pic.twitter.com/kSeIWy9DpD — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 6, 2026

The open-air assembly drew a diverse gathering, establishing key momentum ahead of the event at the Lincoln Memorial on 19 June.

PM Modi's Guru to Lead New York Event

Shifting the spotlight to New York, the upcoming global event will feature a prominent dignitary, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, HR Nagendra, is scheduled to guide the mass gathering at Times Square on 21 June. This flagship assembly, coordinated under the aegis of the Consulate General of India in New York, will be preceded by a specialised wellness and yoga retreat in Monticello from 12 June to 14 June.

Nagendra's visit comes at the formal invitation of Jaipur Foot USA, BRUHUD NY Seniors, and the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA). The scheduled retreat is designed to encompass specialised meditation, physical sessions, and academic discourse centring on holistic health, healthy ageing, and stress mitigation alongside medical experts and community representatives.

Chicago Consulate Highlights Yoga's Spiritual Essence

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Chicago highlighted the deeper spiritual essence of the ancient Indian practice ahead of its regional event at the prominent waterfront destination of Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier.

In a post on X, the Chicago Consulate stated, "Yoga is more than movement -- it inspires balance, mindfulness, and a path to inner peace. Get ready to celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga by joining us in promoting wellness, togetherness, and a healthier lifestyle."

Global Theme and History of IDY

The core focus of this year's global campaign centres on the concept of 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', emphasising the ancient practice's efficacy in bolstering physical mobility, overall longevity, and proactive healthcare.

This global tradition traces back to 11 December 2014, when the United Nations General Assembly officially passed a resolution declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Following its inaugural global observance in 2015, the annual event continues to witness massive participation from tens of millions of individuals worldwide. (ANI)