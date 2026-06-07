Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has arrived in New Delhi to co-chair the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S Jaishankar, aiming to consolidate the bilateral 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' and expand cooperation.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono has arrived in the national capital to co-chair the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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Joint Commission Meeting to Boost Strategic Ties

In a significant move to further consolidate the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Indonesia, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sugiono, is set to hold crucial bilateral discussions aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation across multiple strategic sectors, according to an official statement. Accompanied by Marlyn Maisarah Sugiono, the Foreign Minister is leading a high-level delegation to the national capital. The highlight of the visit is the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM). The meeting serves as a platform for both nations to review progress on commitments made during the State Visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in January 2025.

Building on Previous Engagements

The current discussions directly build upon a recent May 14 meeting, when Jaishankar met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital before the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. In a post on X following that interaction, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to welcome FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Reviewed the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our cooperation with ASEAN." Furthermore, pursuant to the MoU for cooperation in Counter Terrorism signed in 2004, the two nations have continued their security dialogue, with the 6th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held in Jakarta on 23 August 2024.

Strengthening Bilateral and Regional Cooperation

India and Indonesia--the two largest democracies in Southeast and South Asia--have seen their ties flourish since the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. This latest visit comes at a pivotal time for regional cooperation, with both nations actively participating in various ASEAN-led mechanisms and initiatives, such as the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030).

The visit is viewed by observers as a vital step in ensuring that the bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving regional geopolitical landscape. (ANI)