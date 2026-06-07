Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran to deliver a special message from Pakistan's leadership to Ayatollah Khamenei. The trip aims to address the ongoing US-Iran confrontation and facilitate communication between the two nations.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that his visit to the Iranian capital is specifically aimed at conveying an official message from the top civil and military leadership of his country, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim. "I am in Iran to deliver a special letter from the Commander of the Army and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei," Naqvi said.

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Pakistan's Mediation Efforts

This high-level mission comes as Naqvi arrived in Tehran to hold discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran, according to media reports. This current push follows an initial attempt to host direct peace negotiations between the US and Iran in April, though those discussions concluded without the two nations reaching a formal agreement.

The visit, which took place on Saturday, marks Naqvi's third trip to Iran in recent weeks amid persistent regional efforts to facilitate communications between Washington and Tehran.

Diplomatic Engagements and Preparations

Upon landing in the Iranian capital to deliver the leadership's message, the interior minister was received by his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

Following this reception, Naqvi is scheduled to engage in diplomatic talks with several high-ranking officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

The groundwork for this diplomatic assignment was laid prior to his departure for Tehran, when Naqvi held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as confirmed by an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO statement noted: "Consultations also took place between the prime minister and the interior minister regarding his upcoming visit to Tehran. The prime minister provided guidance related to the visit."

During that preparatory session, the interior minister also utilised the meeting to brief Sharif regarding his recent interactions on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

According to a social media post by the Interior Ministry on X, Naqvi had met his Iranian counterpart, Momeni, a day earlier in Bishkek, where the two officials discussed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran, alongside recent regional developments.

Concurrently, the broader objective of the meeting with Sharif focused on internal administrative measures being taken to maintain peace and security across the country and ensure the protection of citizens, according to a statement by the PMO.

Geopolitical Backdrop

These intensive diplomatic manoeuvres are playing out against the backdrop of a severe geopolitical crisis in West Asia, which has heavily disrupted global trade and capital markets. The friction originally escalated after the US and Israel initiated military strikes on Iran on 28 February, prompting immediate retaliatory action by Tehran.

While a temporary halt in direct hostilities subsequently occurred after a ceasefire was brokered on 8 April, the underlying tensions remain unresolved. Since then, the two opposing sides have routinely exchanged diplomatic messages through intermediate channels. (ANI)