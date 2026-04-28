Cole Tomas Allen faces attempted assassination charges after trying to attack the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. His manifesto listed President Trump and officials as targets but specifically excluded FBI Director Kash Patel. Investigators are now exploring why Patel was omitted from the list.

Fresh details from the investigation into the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting have revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel was the only senior Trump administration official reportedly excluded from suspect Cole Tomas Allen’s alleged target list, raising new questions about the gunman’s motives. Authorities are now trying to understand why Patel’s name was omitted from a manifesto that allegedly outlined plans to attack President Donald Trump and several high-ranking officials at the annual Washington event.

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Allen, 31, was charged with attempted assassination after allegedly arriving at the Washington Hilton armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives before trying to breach a security perimeter near the ballroom where Trump, cabinet officials, journalists and celebrities had gathered. Secret Service agents intercepted him before he could enter the main venue, and at least one officer was injured during the confrontation. Allen now faces federal charges that could lead to life imprisonment if convicted.

According to investigators, Allen sent a 1,052-word manifesto to family members shortly before the shooting. The document reportedly listed “administration officials” as intended targets but specifically carved out an exception for Patel. One line from the document stated: "Administration officials (not including Patel): they are the targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest."

Law enforcement sources cited in multiple reports said one theory under examination is that Allen may have spared Patel because of religion. A source familiar with the investigation told reporters, "[Allen] was pretty anti-Christian and Kash is Hindu." Investigators are reviewing whether Allen’s hostility toward Christianity influenced his decision to leave Patel off the list.

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Another theory focuses on Allen’s apparent effort to avoid directly targeting law enforcement figures. Authorities said the suspect’s writings contained what he described as “rules of engagement,” suggesting he wanted to focus primarily on political leaders rather than security officials unless he was confronted. One source said, "He specifically said he didn't want to target law enforcement." Since Patel currently serves as FBI Director, investigators believe that role may have contributed to the unusual exclusion.

The manifesto also reportedly contained an apology to those caught near the violence. Allen wrote, "My sincerest apologies for all the trouble I've caused," while admitting he did not expect forgiveness for what he was about to do. Prosecutors say the message reflects a calculated rather than impulsive attack and could become key evidence in court.

Patel has not publicly commented on being omitted from the list, but he later praised the rapid response by federal agents and announced that security procedures at future high-profile government events would be reassessed. Officials said the investigation remains active as forensic teams continue reviewing Allen’s digital records, travel history and communications to determine whether ideology, religion or tactical planning drove the decision to spare one of the administration’s most senior officials.

The case has added another disturbing layer to an already shocking assassination attempt that has intensified concerns over political violence and security failures in the United States.

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