Once the immediate danger had passed, social media users turned their attention to an unusual mystery.

Nico Perrino posted on X, asking, "What happened to the steak and lobster for 2,600 people that never got served?"

His post quickly went viral.

Thousands joined the conversation. Some were genuinely curious. Others simply could not resist joking about the fate of such a luxurious meal.

Sliced Steak sandwich special and Lobster bisque all week… hopefully the staff had a great meal and leftovers to take home. — Anitra Carr (@anitrasings) April 27, 2026

@SecWar serves steak and lobster to the troops. Wait, that's the WHCA menu. pic.twitter.com/3qIjUGShCf — A (@aeb3059) April 27, 2026

Press correspondence dinner menu. For the same media folks who complained when our troops had a lobster before being deployed. pic.twitter.com/3GRARwZgt8 — Representative Marie Hopkins (@MarieForRI) April 27, 2026

After all, this was no ordinary dinner. It was a feast prepared for more than 2,600 guests.

So, what likely happened?

The Washington Hilton has not officially commented on the exact fate of the meals. However, hospitality experts say there are only a few likely possibilities.

Food that had already been plated and left unattended for too long would almost certainly have been thrown away for safety reasons. Strict health rules would make serving it later impossible.

Unplated food, however, may have been handled differently.

Large hotels often donate untouched food when local laws and safety rules allow. It may also have been shared with hotel staff, kitchen workers, security teams and emergency responders.

Of course, the internet prefers a more entertaining answer.

Many joked that hotel employees probably enjoyed "the best staff meal in Washington history."

A night journalists will never forget

Several reporters later described the terrifying moments inside the ballroom.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez said people had just finished their salads when the sounds rang out.

Within seconds, plates, trays and glasses were crashing everywhere.

Courtney Dorning of NPR recalled one member of the waiting staff crying in fear while hiding beside a table.

That moment, she said, would stay with her forever.

Hundreds of guests remained under tables until security gave the all-clear.

Many then quickly returned to work, reporting on the very event they had just lived through.

A dinner remembered for very different reasons

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is usually remembered for jokes, speeches and memorable moments.

This year, it will be remembered for something else entirely.

The security scare overshadowed the entire evening. Yet, in typical internet fashion, humour soon returned.

Memes about abandoned lobster, lonely steaks and confused waiters flooded social media.

In times of stress, people often look for small, human details. And few details are more relatable than wondering about a very expensive dinner left sitting in a ballroom.

The meal may be gone, but the questions remain

Whether the steak and lobster were discarded, donated or enjoyed backstage, one thing is certain: they became almost as famous as the dinner itself.

The White House Correspondents' Association is expected to reschedule the event.

When it does, guests will likely have two questions.

First, will security be even tighter?

And second, what will be on the menu next time?

Because in Washington, politics may dominate the headlines, but sometimes dinner steals the show.