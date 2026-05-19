The UAE has strongly condemned Iran's 'unlawful' attacks in the Gulf region and its control over the Strait of Hormuz, stating that Tehran's actions disrupt global oil supplies and risk a worldwide economic crisis.

UAE Condemns Iran's 'Unlawful Attacks'

UAE reiterated its condemnation of Iran's attack on the country and other fellow countries in the Gulf region, terming them as "unlawful", and also raised serious concern over Tehran's control over the navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the global oil and gas supplies.

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Speaking at the Economic and Social Council's special meeting on safeguarding energy and supply flows, the UAE's First Secretary, Sarah AlAwadhi, delivered the remarks challenging Iran's actions after the US-Israel strikes that escalated the conflict in the Gulf region.

"The UAE condemns Iran's unlawful attacks on the UAE and fellow countries in the region, as well as its disruptions in the Strait, and its strikes on oil and gas infrastructure and vessels in the region," Sarah AlAwadhi said.

Global Economic and Security Implications

Highlighting the significance of the Strait of Hormuz passage, the UAE said that Iran has taken the critical supplies of oil and gas as hostages, creating a ripple effect that plunges the world into economic crisis.

Sarah AlAwadhi said Iran's actions have " direct implications for food security, inflation, and sustainable development. Rising fuel and transport costs are already increasing pressure on food systems, fertiliser access, freight markets, and household budgets worldwide. Developing countries in particular face heightened risks to economic stability and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. "

Call for Freedom of Navigation

UAE reiterated that the navigational rights and freedoms of merchant and commercial vessels must be respected, in accordance with international law and demanded Iran to stop its attempt to impede transit passage and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ensuring the uninterrupted flow of energy and trade through the Strait of Hormuz is imperative for the future of global development. In all efforts, the UAE remains committed to the safeguarding of energy and supply flows, and looks forward to continued partnership and collaboration on this matter," Sarah AlAwadhi said.

US-Iran Negotiations Continue

Meanwhile, the US and Iran continue to negotiate over the terms of a permanent ceasefire to end the West Asia conflict. However, the discussions have not resulted in any substantial progress towards achieving peace as Washington continues to threaten Iran for not abandoning its nuclear programme. (ANI)