Donald Trump has claimed that American forces intercepted a Chinese-linked cargo ship allegedly carrying “lethal aid” to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident occurred during a fragile ceasefire and naval blockade, escalating regional tensions. Trump expressed disappointment, suggesting a broken understanding with China’s President Xi.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces intercepted a China-linked cargo ship allegedly carrying what he described as “lethal aid” for Iran, sharply escalating tensions in the already volatile Strait of Hormuz and raising fresh questions about Beijing’s role in the regional crisis.

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Speaking during a television interview, Trump said the vessel had been stopped by US forces after intelligence suggested it was transporting sensitive material intended to strengthen Iran’s military position during the ceasefire period.

Trump said, “We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice — a gift from China, perhaps.”

He also suggested he was disappointed by the development because he believed there had been an understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding military support to Tehran.

“I thought I had an understanding with President Xi, but that’s alright. That’s the way the war goes, right?”

Although Trump did not publicly identify the cargo, several reports indicated US officials are treating the shipment as a possible breach of Washington’s warning that foreign powers must not provide weapons or military assistance to Iran while negotiations remain unresolved.

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The interception comes at a particularly sensitive time. Trump recently extended the temporary ceasefire with Iran while maintaining a naval blockade around Iranian-linked shipping. That blockade has already created pressure on oil markets and international trade through the narrow waterway that handles a major share of global energy shipments.

The new claim involving China adds another layer to the confrontation. Washington has repeatedly warned that any attempt by outside powers to resupply Iran could cross what Trump described as a strategic red line. The latest incident may now increase pressure on US-China relations just weeks before an expected high-level meeting between Trump and Xi.

Shipping analysts say any escalation involving Chinese-linked vessels could unsettle global markets because China remains one of the largest buyers of Gulf energy exports. If tensions widen beyond Iran and the United States, the impact could extend well beyond the Middle East.

Neither Beijing nor Tehran immediately issued a detailed public response to Trump’s claim. Chinese officials have previously denied supplying weapons to Iran and have called for stability in the Gulf region.

For now, the reported seizure has intensified uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz, where commercial traffic is already under close military monitoring. With ceasefire talks still fragile, Trump’s latest accusation suggests the confrontation may no longer be limited to Washington and Tehran — and could begin drawing larger global powers into the crisis.

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