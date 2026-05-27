A viral video shows Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being bitten by a snake while handling reptiles outdoors. The clip, shared widely on social media, sparked reactions from amusement to concern. Despite the bite, RFK Jr. remained calm. The incident fueled discussions about his unconventional public image and wildlife safety.

A bizarre wildlife video featuring US health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone viral after he was reportedly bitten on the hand while attempting to handle snakes during an outdoor encounter. The dramatic clip, widely shared across social media platforms, has triggered a wave of reactions ranging from amusement to concern.

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According to reports, the incident occurred while RFK Jr. was interacting with snakes in what appeared to be a casual but risky wildlife moment. In the viral footage, he can be seen grabbing and wrestling with the reptiles before suddenly reacting after one of them bites his hand. Despite the unexpected bite, he reportedly remained calm and continued the interaction, adding to the internet frenzy surrounding the clip.

Watch the viral video here:

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The unusual moment quickly gained traction online, with users sharing memes, jokes, and reactions about the encounter. Many social media users expressed disbelief at the fearless handling of snakes, while others criticised the unnecessary risk involved in provoking wild animals for entertainment or curiosity.

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Reports noted that the video further amplified RFK Jr.’s reputation for unconventional public appearances and unpredictable moments that often spark intense online discussion. The snake incident became one of the most talked-about viral clips of the day, attracting millions of views and widespread commentary across digital platforms.

Several users on social media described the video as “wild,” “unbelievable,” and “something straight out of a reality show.” Others questioned whether public figures should engage in such risky activities, especially when clips can influence younger audiences.

The incident also reignited conversations about wildlife safety and responsible handling of animals. Experts frequently warn that interacting directly with snakes without professional training can lead to dangerous consequences, as even non-venomous bites may result in infections or injuries.

While there were no reports of serious injury following the bite, the clip continued circulating online because of the unusual nature of the incident and RFK Jr.’s calm reaction afterward.

No official medical update or detailed public statement regarding the incident had been released at the time of reporting. The viral video, however, has firmly secured its place among the internet’s strangest celebrity moments of the week.

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