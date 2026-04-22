An Iranian gunboat fired at a container ship near Oman, causing heavy damage but no injuries, according to a UK maritime agency. Iran claimed the ship ignored warnings, while others said no warning was given. The attack comes amid rising tensions, US naval actions, and an extended ceasefire announced by Donald Trump.

A container ship was fired upon by an Iranian gunboat near the coast of Oman on Wednesday, raising fresh concerns about safety in one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the incident happened about 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The agency said the ship was approached by a gunboat linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The gunboat reportedly opened fire without any prior radio warning.

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Ship damaged but crew safe

The attack caused serious damage to the ship’s bridge, which is the area from where the vessel is controlled. Despite the heavy damage, there were no reports of injuries. All crew members were safe, and there was no fire or environmental damage.

The ship’s captain informed authorities about the incident soon after it happened.

Details about the vessel

A British maritime security firm, Vanguard Tech, said the ship was sailing under a Liberian flag. It was travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and trade shipments. The vessel had reportedly been told that it had permission to pass through the area.

This makes the attack even more concerning, as it suggests the ship was following normal procedures.

Iran’s response and claims

Iranian media gave a different version of events. Reports from Tasnim and Fars news agencies said the ship had ignored warnings from Iran’s armed forces. According to these reports, the action taken by the IRGC was part of enforcing control over the waters.

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Another Iranian-linked outlet, Nour News, said the ship failed to respond to warnings, which led to the firing.

However, the UK maritime agency said no warning was given before the attack.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is important

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important sea routes in the world.

A large part of the world’s oil supply passes through this narrow stretch of water. Any disruption here can affect global trade and fuel prices.

Because of this, even a single attack in the area can create serious tension and worry for many countries.

Rising tensions in the region

The incident comes at a time of high tension in the region.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has already been restricted by Iran due to its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States.

At the same time, the US military has been enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports. This has further increased pressure on Iran.

Recent incidents at sea

This attack is not an isolated event.

Earlier, the US military seized an Iranian container ship after firing at it over the weekend. It also boarded an oil tanker linked to Iran’s oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

These actions show that both sides are actively taking steps at sea, increasing the risk of further clashes.

Ceasefire extended but uncertainty remains

On the same day as the attack, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran would be extended.

The truce had first come into effect on April 8.

Trump said the extension was made after a request from Pakistan’s leaders, including Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He added that the US military would continue its blockade and remain ready for action while waiting for a proposal from Iran.

Iran reacts cautiously

Iran has not officially responded to the ceasefire extension. However, early reactions suggest that officials in Tehran are not fully convinced.

Tasnim News Agency said Iran had not asked for any extension and repeated warnings that it could break the US blockade if needed.

An adviser to Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also questioned Trump’s announcement, calling it possibly a tactic rather than a firm plan.

At present, the situation remains uncertain. While the ceasefire continues, incidents like the attack near Oman show that tensions are still high.

There is also no clear agreement yet between the United States and Iran on how to move forward.

Global concern over shipping safety

The latest attack has once again raised concerns about the safety of ships in the region.

Many countries depend on the Strait of Hormuz for oil and trade. Any disruption can have a wide impact on global markets.

Shipping companies and governments are likely to monitor the situation closely in the coming days.

(With inputs from AFP)