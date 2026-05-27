A high-earning Meta software engineer has gone viral for his minimalist lifestyle aimed at early retirement. Despite a nearly Rs 3 crore salary, he avoids expensive items like cars or houses. He follows the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, focusing on aggressive saving and investing for financial freedom.

A Meta software engineer earning nearly Rs 3 crore annually has captured widespread attention online after revealing his unusually minimalist lifestyle and disciplined financial strategy aimed at achieving early retirement. Despite earning what many would consider a dream salary, the tech professional says he deliberately avoids owning expensive possessions such as a car, television, couch, or even a house.

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His lifestyle story has gone viral because it sharply contrasts with the popular image of high-income tech workers living luxurious lifestyles filled with expensive gadgets, premium homes, and luxury vehicles. Instead, the engineer follows what he describes as “intentional” living, where every purchase is carefully evaluated based on necessity and long-term value.

According to reports, he prioritises financial freedom over material comfort. Rather than spending heavily on lifestyle upgrades, he focuses on saving and investing aggressively to retire early. His approach aligns closely with the FIRE movement — “Financial Independence, Retire Early” — a growing global trend where individuals maximise savings and minimise expenses to gain long-term financial security at a younger age.

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The engineer reportedly believes that owning fewer things reduces stress and distractions. By avoiding large financial commitments like home ownership or car loans, he maintains greater flexibility and lower living costs. This allows him to channel a significant portion of his income into investments and wealth creation.

His story has triggered intense debate on social media. Many users praised his financial discipline and unconventional thinking, calling his strategy smart and future-focused. Others questioned whether such extreme minimalism sacrifices comfort and emotional well-being despite financial success.

One of the most talked-about aspects of his philosophy is that the lifestyle is entirely voluntary. Reports note that he can afford luxury items but consciously chooses not to buy them because they do not fit his personal goals or definition of happiness.

The viral discussion has also reignited broader conversations about consumerism, work-life priorities, and how younger professionals are redefining success in today’s fast-changing economy. For some, wealth means owning more; for others, like this Meta engineer, it means needing less.

No official tweets or direct quotes beyond the published reports were available in the linked source at the time of writing.

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