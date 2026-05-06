The US has paused “Project Freedom,” a military mission escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, to aid diplomatic talks with Iran. This temporary halt is intended to create space for a potential agreement. However, the US is maintaining leverage by continuing its naval blockade on Iranian-linked shipping.

US President Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause in “Project Freedom,” the American military-led initiative aimed at escorting commercial ships through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as diplomatic efforts with Iran show signs of progress.

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The decision comes amid ongoing negotiations to end the escalating Middle East conflict, with Trump framing the pause as a calculated step to create space for a potential agreement. In a statement shared on Truth Social, he said, “Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

Hormuz Blockade Continues

Despite the suspension, the US has made it clear that its broader strategic pressure remains intact. The naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping will continue “in full force and effect,” signaling that Washington is maintaining leverage even as it pivots toward diplomacy.

“Project Freedom” was launched to help free hundreds of vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route disrupted by the ongoing conflict. The initiative followed Iran’s effective closure of the waterway and rising hostilities, including attacks on ships and heightened military exchanges.

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Trump also indicated that the pause was influenced by international appeals, particularly from Pakistan and other nations, urging restraint to support peace talks. He pointed to what he described as “great progress” in negotiations with Iranian representatives, suggesting that both sides may be nearing a breakthrough.

At the same time, US officials have emphasized that the move does not mark a de-escalation of military readiness. Instead, it reflects a strategic shift from direct intervention to diplomacy, while keeping pressure on Iran through continued enforcement of the blockade. Analysts note that the situation remains fragile, with sporadic attacks and deep mistrust between the two sides complicating negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a global flashpoint, carrying a significant share of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption has immediate economic consequences, including rising energy prices and supply chain instability.

For now, the pause in “Project Freedom” represents a cautious diplomatic opening—but with tensions still high and the blockade in place, the path to a lasting agreement between the US and Iran remains uncertain.

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