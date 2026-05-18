Japan's Toyama Prefecture, known for its natural resources and traditions, is strengthening diplomatic and industrial ties with India. Governor Hachiro Nitta highlighted a 2015 MOU with Andhra Pradesh and growing university and business exchanges.

Toyama Prefecture is enriched by natural resources and tradition. They are the attractive landscape of the Tateyama mountains, each season's marine products, seasonal tradition "Owara Kazenobon" and so on. Based on the rich experience of local diplomacy, Toyama pays close attention to India. Governor of Toyama Pref. Hachiro Nitta explains its charm. Behind him, there is Toyama's special product, sushi, which is made from fresh raw fish. He says that the backside signboard is changed every 4 seasons. Because Toyama Pref. has a treasure box of raw fish in 4seasons. This circumstance makes the signboard staff busy.

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A History of Local Diplomacy

Toyama's rich resources are not only in the field of cuisine but also in the field of diplomacy. Governor Nitta emphasises the importance of local and local diplomacy. "40 years ago, Toyama Pref. concluded friendship partnership between Liaoning, a state of China and Sao Paulo of Brazil. 35 years ago, in the state of Oregon, USA, it was concluded. Those partnerships enabled mutual human resource exchange to enrich both the city and state's culture. Currently, Toyama Pref's attention is paid to India. With the Andhra Pradesh state, Toyama concluded an MOU in 2015. In 2025, the Indian desk, which has Toyama staff, was established, and in 2026, it expanded to Chennai. In addition, Andhra Pradesh University and Toyama Prefectural University is progressing mutual exchange of students and researchers. Its network is expanding steadily."

Industrial Powerhouses

Toyama has rich industrial resources. "Toyama is an original place of global companies, YKK and Fujikoshi." YKK is a very famous fastener company. It develops business in more than 70 countries. Fujikoshi (NACHI) is a general machinery maker, including robotics, developing a global market.

Strengthening India Relations

Toyama's overseas, especially Indian, relations are strengthened based on local strong ties. This autumn, the Toyama-India Association will dispatch a big delegation to India. It aims to accelerate the mutual exchange of human resources. Having rich fishery resource, beautiful landscape of nature and seasonal traditions, the Toyama delegation will develop a new cooperative stage with India. (ANI)