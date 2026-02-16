The US Department of Justice has released millions of pages of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, fulfilling a transparency act. The files name over 300 high-profile individuals, including political leaders and celebrities.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a massive cache of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein and his circle, revealing a list of more than 300 high-profile individuals named in the records, according to a Daily Mail report.

The disclosure came after Attorney General Pam Bondi informed congressional leaders that all files required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act have been made public, fulfilling a legal mandate for openness in one of the most controversial criminal cases in recent years.

The released materials — which span millions of pages, including emails, communications, investigative notes, images and videos — contain references to an astonishing range of public figures, from current and former political leaders to celebrities and business luminaries. Included in the list are names such as President Donald Trump, former Presidents Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Prince Harry, tech figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, and entertainment icons including Beyoncé, Woody Allen, Bruce Springsteen and Kim Kardashian.

However, officials have been careful to stress that simply appearing in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing or evidence of criminal involvement. Many names appear only once or in contexts unrelated to Epstein’s criminal conduct — perhaps through past email exchanges, flight records, press reports or third-party documents that were included in the broader file review.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasised that no records were withheld to protect reputations or avoid political embarrassment, and that redactions were made only to safeguard victim identities and legally protected material.

The release has sparked widespread global reaction. Media outlets, social platforms and public commentators have debated the implications of such a vast list, especially given the sensitivity of the subject matter involving Epstein — a convicted child sex trafficker who died in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial.

Critics have said the disclosure raises difficult questions about how elite networks intersected with Epstein’s activities, while legal experts reiterated that inclusion in the files is not evidence of guilt or complicity without further substantiated proof.

The files also shed light on the scale of investigation and transparency efforts: lawyers combed through roughly 6 million pages, ultimately releasing about 3.5 million pages that complied with congressional requirements. While a small number of documents remain withheld due to ongoing litigation or legal privileges, the bulk of the material is now publicly accessible, prompting both news analysis and fresh demands for clarity on unresolved aspects of the Epstein affairs.

As scrutiny continues, lawmakers and advocacy groups are calling for careful examination of the material and for further protections for victims, while media coverage of the list has ignited wider discussions about accountability and the reach of powerful networks.