Unsealed DOJ files show Jeffrey Epstein exploited US immigration systems—using student and work visas, English programs, and sham marriages—to secure legal status for women, keeping them in the US and dependent on his support.

Newly unsealed files from the United States Department of Justice reveal a troubling pattern in how disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein exploited US immigration systems to maintain influence and control over women connected to him. Rather than leaving their immigration status to chance, Epstein and his associates systematically used student visas, English-language programs, work visas, and sham marriages to secure legal status for these women — ensuring that they remained in the United States and, according to prosecutors, within his orbit of influence.

The Karyna Shuliak Case: A Central Example

One of the most detailed and revealing cases involves Karyna Shuliak, a woman from Belarus described in the files as Epstein’s girlfriend. In early 2013, Shuliak was in the United States on a student visa but facing immigration issues after overstaying her authorized period. Epstein arranged for her to transfer into Columbia University’s dental school, despite her not having completed an undergraduate degree — a process that required extensive immigration coordination. Emails between Epstein’s associates and university officials show significant efforts to preserve her visa status.

From Student Visa to Sham Marriage

When reinstating Shuliak’s student status became increasingly difficult due to immigration violations, Epstein reportedly shifted strategy. To avoid deportation risks, a sham marriage was arranged to secure her permanent residency. In October 2013, Shuliak married a woman identified in documents as Jennifer at a New York City address linked to Epstein’s circle. Within about a year, she obtained a Green Card and by 2018 had acquired US citizenship. The marriage ended soon after.

Leveraging Networks and Legal Contacts

The files indicate that Epstein’s involvement was deliberate and sustained. Communications show his interest in stabilizing immigration status for women in his network. Emails referenced immigration lawyers and individuals claiming connections to senior officials. One exchange mentioned former White House counsel Greg Craig. While there is no evidence that senior officials were involved, the correspondence highlight attempts to leverage professional networks to influence immigration outcomes.

English Programs and Student Visa Routes

The strategy extended beyond Shuliak. According to the documents, other women were enrolled in English-language programs to qualify for student visas. Enrollment in such programs enabled visa applications supported by proof of financial backing — sometimes provided by Epstein. Emails show attention to even minor details, including purchasing TOEFL preparation materials to strengthen visa documentation.

Work Visas and “Extraordinary Ability” Claims

Epstein’s network also reportedly pursued work visas, particularly O-1 visas for individuals with “extraordinary ability.” Legal petitions were filed on behalf of women linked to him, citing achievements in modelling, public relations, and related fields. Whether all petitions were approved remains unclear, but the filings reflect the breadth of immigration pathways explored.

Immigration Status as a Tool of Control

Prosecutors and legal analysts suggest these efforts were not merely administrative favours but part of a broader system of control. By securing legal residency through visas or marriage, Epstein allegedly tied women’s ability to stay and build lives in the US to his financial and logistical support. Loss of that backing could mean deportation or instability, increasing dependency.

Public records show Epstein invested considerable resources into these immigration strategies. Tuition payments, legal fees, language courses, and structured visa petitions formed part of a calculated approach. Some marriages, the documents suggest, were structured primarily for immigration benefit rather than personal relationships.

Broader Legal and Policy Concerns

Legal experts say the revelations expose vulnerabilities in immigration systems that can be exploited by powerful individuals. While legitimate student and work visa routes exist, fraudulent or coercive use of these pathways can constitute serious offenses, including immigration fraud and conspiracy. Establishing accountability, particularly when multiple intermediaries are involved, may be complex.

The disclosures stem from the staged release of millions of pages of DOJ files detailing Epstein’s activities across decades. As investigative reporting continues, additional insights are emerging into how his network functioned within legal and institutional frameworks.

Although the Department of Justice has not commented on each individual case cited, the records deepen understanding of how immigration mechanisms allegedly became tools within Epstein’s broader system of influence — adding another layer to the legacy of one of the most scrutinized criminal enterprises in recent US history.

(With inputs from agencies)