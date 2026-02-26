External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a 'wide-ranging and open conversation' with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in Jerusalem on bilateral cooperation and regional developments, amid PM Modi's ongoing two-day official visit to the country.

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israeli Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was "delighted to meet" Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his team in Jerusalem, highlighting their wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet Israeli FM @gidonsaarand his team in Jerusalem this evening. Valued our wide-ranging and open conversation on our bilateral cooperation and regional developments."

PM Modi Honoured with Knesset's Highest Award

At the moment, PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Israel.

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament.

After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi.

PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.

Modi Highlights Ancient India-Israel Ties

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

"Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.

"Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us," he added.

