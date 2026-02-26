Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar described PM Modi's visit as a "peak in our relations," with leaders discussing upgraded defence cooperation and new tech collaborations. The visit also included an FTA negotiation and high praise from Israeli leaders.

'A Peak in Our Relations': Israel Eyes Deeper Ties

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as "a peak in our relations," saying the leaders held extensive talks, focusing on upgrading defence cooperation and expanding collaboration into emerging technologies. Speaking to ANI, Azar said, "This was really a peak in our relations... The people of Israel are excited to have Prime Minister Modi here. He spoke from his heart in the name of the Indian people... Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Prime Minister Modi at the airport, and now they are dining together. It was a long conversation. An opportunity to discuss an upgrade to our defence relationship and the expansion of our relations into new spheres, such as emerging technologies."

"We are looking forward to the expanded meeting tomorow, to announce the agreements... One of the main things we want to do in the economic field, not only to sign a free trade agreement that we are negotiating as we speak, but also to connect the financial sectors of both countries," he said.

'Greatest Prime Minister': Modi Praised by Israeli Leader

Further, Former Knesset member Pnina Rosenblum praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech, calling him "the greatest Prime Minister" and lauding his strong support and affection for Israel, while highlighting the close business ties between the two countries. "He is the greatest Prime Minister. We love his support for Israel. We love his love for Israel. We are happy that we have him with us. We do a lot of business together. We are very happy. He is a great Prime Minister Modi," Rosenblum told ANI.

Knesset Confers Highest Honour on PM Modi

The Israeli Parliament on Wednesday conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset. The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel. The medal was conferred after PM Modi's speech in the Israeli Parliament. After his speech, PM Modi interacted with members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The MPs took selfies and photographs with PM Modi.PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech, which was also marked by rapturous applause.

PM Modi Highlights Historical and Cultural Bonds

In his speech, PM Modi said there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India. "Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.

"Jewish merchants travelled across sea routes that connected the Mediterranean with the Indian Ocean. They came seeking opportunity and dignity. And, in India, they became one of us. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faith and participated fully in society. That record is a source of pride for us," he added.

PM Modi said that at the heart of the India-Israel partnership are the ties between our peoples. "When I first visited Israel in 2006, there were a handful of Yoga centres in Israel. Today, Yoga seems to be practiced in almost every neighbourhood. I am told that interest in Ayurveda is also growing in Israel. I invite more and more young Israelis to travel to India. They will witness the dynamism of our society, and experience what holistic wellness can do for the body and the mind," he said.

He said the Indian Parliament has set up a Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel. (ANI)