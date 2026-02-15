Newly released US Justice Department files show Indian businessman Anil Ambani exchanged messages with Jeffrey Epstein between 2017 and 2019. Ambani’s name appears 87 times, covering business financing, defence matters and other personal topics.

Newly released files from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) have revealed a series of communications between Indian industrialist Anil Ambani and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shedding light on the unusual nature of their interactions spanning from 2017 to 2019. Ambani’s name appears 87 times in DOJ’s Epstein Files database, largely through exchanged messages that were reportedly found among tens of thousands of documents released by US authorities.

According to the documents, Ambani and Epstein corresponded over iMessage and other communication channels, often discussing a range of subjects from business financing and defence sector opportunities to more casual and personal topics. One message dated April 20, 2019, showed Ambani writing to Epstein, asking: “Will spk. To agree. How can u help to arrange financing at corporate level?” indicating efforts to seek Epstein’s assistance or connections related to corporate funding.

The interactions between the two men reportedly included meetings over meals at Epstein’s luxury home, where discussions continued beyond the confines of typical business dialogue. Despite Epstein’s widely known criminal reputation, he appeared to maintain ties with Ambani, even joking about his own notoriety in one exchange. Epstein allegedly told Ambani that “many finance people” visited his residence and suggested Ambani would enjoy the company, even if his public image might make him cautious.

The correspondence also touched on lighter and controversial topics. At one point, Epstein reportedly suggested a “tall Swedish blonde woman to make it fun to visit,” to which Ambani responded quickly: “Arrange that.” While the exact context remains unclear, this exchange has drawn particular attention due to its nature and timing.

In India, opposition parties have seized on Ambani’s prominent presence in the Epstein Files to question why he has not faced legal scrutiny domestically, pressing government figures for answers. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has publicly challenged the lack of accountability given the repeated mentions of Ambani’s name, while government officials have refuted suggestions of wrongdoing.

The revelations form part of a broader tranche of documents that continues to generate global interest, as journalists, analysts and legal experts examine the depth of Epstein’s connections with influential global figures.