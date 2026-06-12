Israeli PM Netanyahu spoke with Donald Trump, appreciating the US stance on an emerging Iran MOU. Netanyahu welcomed commitments for the final deal, but Iran's Foreign Ministry called reports of a finalized agreement 'merely speculation'.

Netanyahu Welcomes US Stance on Emerging Iran MOU

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for the emerging US-Iran memorandum of understanding. Netanyahu welcomed Trump's commitment that the final agreement will include the removal of enriched material, limits on missile production, dismantling of Iran's enrichment infrastructure, and an end to Tehran's support for regional "terrorist proxies".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the official account of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel shared, "President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations."

The Prime Minister’s Office: President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations. Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 11, 2026

"Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump's commitment that the final agreement at the conclusion of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran's support for its terrorist proxies in the region," the post read.

Trump Hails 'Great Settlement' with Iran

This comes after Trump announced that a "great settlement" has been made that could end the conflict with Iran, saying the deal was close to being finalised. He said that the Strait of Hormuz will officially open as soon as the "great" Iran settlement is signed. He added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the Iran deal was signed, possibly this weekend in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf.

Iran Denies Finalised Agreement

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports of a finalised agreement with the United States were "merely speculation" and that Tehran has not yet made a final decision on any deal, CNN reported, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

"From the beginning, the status of the negotiations was clear to us, and a large portion of the text had already been finalised. However, the Americans kept changing their positions," Baghaei said, as reported by IRNA and cited by CNN.

(ANI)