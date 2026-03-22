US Ambassador Mike Waltz said President Trump is firm on his 'red lines' with Iran and will not allow the regime to threaten global energy supplies or economies by controlling the Strait of Hormuz, amid an escalating West Asia conflict.

Trump Firm on 'Red Lines', Won't Allow Energy Supply Threat

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, on Sunday asserted that President Donald Trump remains firm on his "red lines" with Iran and will not allow the Islamic Regime to threaten global energy supplies or economies, referring to the virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict.

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During an interview with Fox News, Waltz highlighted the role of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in controlling much of Iran's economy and critical infrastructure, which the regime uses to sustain its remaining war efforts. He added that Trump will not let the regime control the global energy supplies on the back of their grip on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route that normally handles 15 million barrels per day of crude oil and 5 million barrels per day of oil products, representing roughly 25 per cent of global seaborne oil trade.

"The IRGC controls much of Iran's economy and its critical infrastructure and continues to fund what remains of its war efforts through these key assets. The President is not messing around. He stands, unlike his predecessors, by his red lines, and he's not going to allow this genocidal regime to hold the world's energy supplies or economies hostage," Waltz told Fox News.

US Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The US Ambassador further emphasised that the US has been clear for years that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, noting a UNSC resolution that prohibits Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "As the UN Ambassador, I've cited to the Security Council the two decades of Security Council Resolutions that countries have voted for around the world to ensure Iran doesn't have a nuke--but the President isn't just going to send strongly-worded letters," he added.

Trump's Ultimatum Amid Escalating Conflict

The remarks come after Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if it fails to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran does not "fully open" the Strait within 48 hours, the United States would target and "obliterate" Iranian power plants.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" the post read.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel, and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)