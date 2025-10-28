US President Donald Trump criticised Russia’s nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile test as “inappropriate” and urged Vladimir Putin to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead of testing new weapons.

Donald Trump also highlighted the US' nuclear capabilities, stating that they have a nuclear submarine.

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shores. So, I mean, it doesn't have to go 8,000 miles. And they're not playing games with us. We're not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," Donald Trump said while interacting with reporters on Air Force One.

"I don't think it's an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either. By the way, he ought to get the war ended. A war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," he added.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the Federal Assembly (Russia's bicameral parliament) stated that Moscow had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile to extend its range practically indefinitely. According to Putin, this would be a low-flying missile with an unpredictable trajectory, TASS reported.

Putin was cited as saying that the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no analogues in the world. He said Moscow had successfully tested the weapon and would work towards deploying it. Russian officials claim it remained airborne for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles).

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has also signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the United States, aimed to limit production of nuclear weapons-grade material, RT reported.

The lower house of Parliament approved the bill earlier this month, while the Federation Council, the upper chamber, gave its consent last Wednesday. The legislation came into effect on Monday following Putin's approval.

The agreement, signed in September 2000, required both Russia and the United States to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium that was no longer needed for military purposes.

