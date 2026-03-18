An Islamic scholar from Jammu and Kashmir told the UNHRC that Pakistan-based terror groups killed over 100 people in the region from 2021-2023, disrupting life and the economy, and called for international action and accountability.

An oral intervention at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva brought renewed focus to the ongoing impact of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly incidents linked to groups based in Pakistan.

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The Human Cost of Terrorism

Speaking on behalf of residents of the Poonch region, Basharat Hussain, an Islamic scholar from Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the significant human toll of continued violence. He stated that between 2021 and 2023, over 100 individuals lost their lives in terror-related incidents attributed to Pakistan-based groups, pointing to a persistent pattern of civilian targeting.

Targeting Civilians: Recent Attacks

Citing recent cases, he referred to the April 2024 killing of Mohammad Razzaq, a civilian from the Thanamandi area, allegedly carried out by militants associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. He described the incident as part of a broader strategy aimed at instilling fear and destabilising local communities.

He also highlighted a 2023 attack in Rajouri district, where armed militants entered residential homes, opened indiscriminate fire, and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED). The assault resulted in seven civilian deaths and left twelve others injured, including women, elderly individuals, and children. Several victims were minors, underscoring the indiscriminate and brutal nature of the attack.

Socio-Economic Impact on the Region

Beyond the immediate casualties, Hussain stressed the long-term consequences of such violence. Repeated attacks, he noted, have disrupted daily life, weakened local businesses, and placed immense strain on families already coping with insecurity. He further emphasised that while the people of the region aspire for peace and development, the actions of Pakistan-based terrorist groups have severely impacted the local economy and livelihoods, pushing many families into hardship.

A Moral Condemnation

Highlighting the moral dimension, he quoted the Quran (Chapter 5, Verse 32), which underscores the sanctity of human life by stating that the killing of one innocent person is akin to killing all of humanity. He noted that such teachings stand in direct opposition to acts of violence against civilians.

Call for International Accountability

He concluded by calling on the international community to take serious note of these incidents, recognise the role of Pakistan-based terrorist networks, and ensure accountability for those responsible, to prevent further harm to innocent civilians. (ANI)