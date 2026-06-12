US President Donald Trump announced a 'great settlement' to end the conflict with Iran is near finalisation. He said the deal, preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, could be signed soon, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that a "great settlement" has been made that could end the conflict with Iran, saying the deal was close to being finalised. He said that the Strait of Hormuz will officially open as soon as the "great" Iran settlement is signed.

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He added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the Iran deal was signed, possibly this weekend in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf.

Terms of the 'Great Settlement'

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we're going to be subject to finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. When oil comes down, everything else comes down." "Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. We have a signing soon, and oh, the documents are in pretty final shape...that should be done pretty quickly," he said.

Recent Military Operations

He said US forces have targeted several Iranian ships over the past month, calling the operations "quiet" and effective. "We've been taking out many ships that nobody knew... over the last month, we've been taking out big ships, quietly at night. We bombed their (Iran's) radar and everything, so they couldn't see what was going on. A lot of ships, a lot of oil is out this way. The Strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe. I won't be able to be there, but JD will be there, the Vice President, and some of the people. Steve Witkoff did a great job," he further added.

A few hours ago, Trump announced to halt planned military action against Iran, despite earlier threats to target Kharg Island and other key Iranian oil facilities. He said the decision came after reaching high-level agreements with Iranian leaders and other key nations, while the US naval blockade will remain in place until the deal is finalised.