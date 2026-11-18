The Trump administration confirmed that recent technology outages across major institutions were caused by routine system upgrades and patching, ruling out any coordinated cyberattacks or malicious nation-state activity.

Trump Admin Rules Out Cyberattack in Recent Technology Outage Series

Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): The Trump administration has ruled out a coordinated cyberattack, state-sponsored activity or involvement of a malign actor behind a series of recent technology outages, saying the incidents were separate disruptions caused by companies patching vulnerabilities and upgrading outdated systems. According to an official White House article released on Wednesday (local time), Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no evidence linking the outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and banks, while assuring Americans that the country was not under a systemic cyberattack.

"This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation-state. We’ve looked very closely. Anytime we see something like this, those are the first questions that we ask on behalf of the American people, and we go across, and we say, ‘Is that what’s going on here?’ That is not what’s going on here," DNI Clayton said, according to the White House article. Rubio also dismissed suggestions that the incidents were connected, stressing that the administration had found no evidence of malicious activity behind the disruptions.

"We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other. In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago… We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind," Rubio said.

Reiterating the administration's assessment, Clayton said officials had found no signs of a coordinated cyberattack or state-sponsored activity. "We do not see the indicia of a coordinated cyberattack -- let me just be clear about that --and we do not see the indicia of state-sponsored activity here. And we can be fairly confident in that because we know those things exist, and we’ve been looking for them in the past," he said.

Rubio said the administration was sharing its assessment transparently to address public concerns and uncertainty surrounding the outages. "People are fearful, people are uncertain -- and the best way to deal with people’s uncertainty and discomfort is to share with them transparently what we know and what we believe in terms of the information we have before us… We are not under systemic attack," he said. "Every indicator we have is that every single one of these events has an explanation or a cause that has nothing to do with a cyber-criminal, has nothing to do with a hostile actor or another country… The American people should have confidence in that," Rubio added.

Explaining the possible reasons behind the disruptions, Clayton said several institutions were upgrading their systems and installing patches after vulnerabilities were identified, which had resulted in unexpected interruptions. "Let me tell you what we think this is, and we think that it is with confidence. Lots of institutions, because these vulnerabilities have been identified, are patching. They’re taking their systems down, they’re upgrading them, they’re putting patches in place," he said.

He further explained that the process was taking place on a larger scale as organisations recognised the need to modernise their systems, but some systems were not restarting as expected after upgrades. "This is being done on much larger scale because everybody, and it’s a good news story, everybody recognizes it’s time to upgrade their systems. And as they upgrade them, they’re not coming back as expected in all cases. And in some cases, systems have to hand off to other systems, and those handoffs are not coming back as expected. But this is just an upgrade in patching, an upgrade in systems," Clayton added.

Rubio also noted that efforts to fix identified vulnerabilities could themselves cause temporary disruptions in the functioning of systems. "Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption in the way your system works," he said. He added that companies were increasingly sharing information about vulnerabilities rather than withholding it. "Companies, which is a good thing, are now immediately sharing vulnerabilities because they don’t want to be accused of covering up something," Rubio said.

Clayton further attributed the increased identification of vulnerabilities to improved scanning capabilities, stressing the need for cooperation among institutions to address them. "As a result of SI and the ability to scan systems more quickly, the ability to identify vulnerabilities has increased. That is why it is so incumbent upon all of us to work together to patch, to report vulnerabilities, and it is where the US is leading," he said. He also pointed to the need to modernise legacy infrastructure as digital systems become increasingly interconnected and handle greater volumes of traffic.

"Our systems need upgrades. They need patching. We have legacy systems, and they’re more and more interconnected, and they’re handling more and more traffic," Clayton said. "Thankfully, the US is leading and is far ahead in that step change in technology… We’re going to come out the other side much better," he added.

The string of outages commenced last Thursday, when Microsoft email and workplace tools went offline, impacting millions of users. Microsoft traced the fault to an earlier network capacity upgrade. A day later, a router upgrade triggered an outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), forcing a nationwide ground stop that severely disrupted flight operations. By Monday, users reported trouble accessing online accounts across several major banks, as well as the money transfer platform Zelle. JPMorgan Chase linked the disruption to a software bug, clarifying that it was not cyber-related. United Airlines likewise experienced an internal system outage that held up departing flights before the carrier confirmed the glitch had been fixed. On Tuesday, the National Security Agency (NSA) suffered a disruption after an internal network used to transmit classified information went offline during routine maintenance. The outage hit NSANet, a classified internal network used by agency personnel. The NSA noted that while certain internal systems were impacted, its mission-critical capabilities remained intact. "The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance," the agency said, noting that its infrastructure possessed multiple layers of redundancy to sustain operations. Technology giant Apple also reported disruptions across services, including Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare, following an internal update, stating that it was working to restore remaining systems and confirming that the outage was not triggered by a cyberattack.