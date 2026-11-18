A new weekly train service connecting Janakpurdham, Nepal, and Ayodhya, India, will launch to strengthen cultural ties, facilitate the Ramayana circuit, and boost tourism and economic growth by easing travel for cross-border pilgrims.

New Rail Service Linking Janakpur And Ayodhya To Boost Tourism Ties

Residents of Janakpur say a new rail service to Ayodhya in India will formalise a bond that has existed for centuries and bring more pilgrims and business to the town, which tradition holds is the birthplace of Sita. Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to India next week.

The train will run from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays. Key stoppages include Jaynagar, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham. The service aims to facilitate Ramayana circuit tourism, ease cross-border travel for pilgrims and strengthen regional economic links.

Locals expect the service to be flagged off jointly by the prime ministers of Nepal and India on November 23. “On 23rd November, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to jointly flag off the service; it will connect Abadh (Ayodhya) and Mithila (Janakpurdham). It will further strengthen the relations between India and Nepal and boost tourism of Janakpur," said resident Manoj Chaudhary.