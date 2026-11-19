Political violence in Bangladesh has intensified as Sheikh Hasina's supporters block roads in Gopalganj, prompting clashes with police and the BNP. Multiple homes and a police station were torched amid rising tensions over her potential return.

Political Violence Escalates in Bangladesh

Amid continuing political violence in Bangladesh's Gopalganj, the home district of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been cut off after her supporters allegedly blocked roads by cutting down trees, disrupting connectivity in the area. Videos and social media posts show supporters of Hasina cutting trees and placing them across roads to prevent movement.

Reports also said that police personnel abandoned the Tungipara police station, which was set on fire on Tuesday night. In another incident on the same night, the house of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker was torched. In retaliation, the houses of three former Awami League lawmakers were also set on fire, as political violence continued in different parts of the country. Amid the escalating situation, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while addressing the Jatiya Sangsad, described the Awami League as a fascist force and called on people to resist its activities. Meanwhile, personnel of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with BNP leaders and activists and members of its affiliated organisations, have taken to the streets in different parts of the country to prevent further violence. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has also instructed BNP lawmakers to visit their respective constituencies and take steps to resist the activities of the Awami League. The latest developments come amid renewed political tensions following Hasina's announcement that she would return to Bangladesh in December. She fled to India following the July-August 2024 student-led uprising and has been living there since then. Following her announcement, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have taken to the streets, demanding arrangements for Hasina's return and undertaking various political activities. Although activities of the Awami League are currently banned, its leaders and activists have defied the restrictions and resumed political activities in different parts of the country. Clashes have since broken out between them and law enforcement personnel, as well as BNP activists. In some places, BNP offices have also been set on fire. The political situation has taken a violent turn, with at least two people reportedly killed in political violence over the past two days.