The Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc is intensifying efforts to form a national emergency government in Israel. Party leaders aim to replace Benjamin Netanyahu, citing an urgent need to address critical security and societal challenges facing the nation.

Eisenkot Bloc Accelerates Efforts to Form Israel Emergency Cabinet

Government formation efforts by the Gadi Eisenkot-led parliamentary bloc in Israel gathered momentum on Wednesday, with leaders of the Change and Reform parties reaffirming their commitment to forming a national emergency government under Eisenkot's leadership and replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as their top priority.

In a joint statement released following a meeting of the party leaders at the Knesset, the bloc said progress had been made on various tracks of negotiations to form a government, along with recent successful steps towards securing a parliamentary majority. The statement, shared by B’Yachad No. 2 leader Yair Lapid in a post on X, particularly highlighted the election of Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset as one of the recent developments in the efforts to secure a parliamentary majority.