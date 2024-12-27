Tragedy strikes off Morocco coast as migrant boat capsizes, killing 69 people

At least 69 people, including 25 Malians, died after a makeshift boat carrying migrants from West Africa capsized off Morocco's coast while en route to Spain, with only 11 survivors.

Tragedy strikes off Morocco coast as migrant boat capsizes, killing 69 people dmn
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Tragedy struck off the coast of Morocco when a makeshift boat carrying around 80 people, mostly from West Africa, capsized while en route to Spain. The mishap has claimed the lives of at least 69 people, including 25 Malians, according to Mali's authorities. Only 11 people survived the ordeal, with at least nine of them being from Mali.

The boat capsized last week (Dec 19), but the Ministry of Malians Abroad confirmed the incident on Thursday. A crisis unit has been dispatched to monitor the situation. This tragic event highlights the dangers of migrant crossings from Africa to Europe.

Mali has been plagued by years of jihadist and separatist violence, and there were military coups in 2020 and 2021. The country's instability, coupled with unemployment and the effects of climate change on farming, has driven many to seek better opportunities in Europe.

However, the journey is perilous, with over 10,000 people having lost their lives attempting to reach Spain by boat from Africa this year, according to Spanish rights charity Caminando Fronteras. This averages out to around 30 deaths per day, making this migration route one of the most treacherous in the world.

The route spans from the Atlantic coasts of Mauritania and Morocco to Spain, with many migrants hailing from sub-Saharan Africa, fleeing poverty and conflict in their home countries. Morocco's proximity to Spain, just eight nautical miles apart at their closest point, makes it a popular departure point for migrants.

