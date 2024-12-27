'Greatest champion of India-US partnership': US diplomat Antony Blinken's tribute to Manmohan Singh

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep condolences to the people of India on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key figure in strengthening US-India relations.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Blinken praised Dr. Manmohan Singh for his leadership, and said that he played an important role in advancing economic reforms in India, fostering the US-India strategic partnership, and that he will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together including the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

In a statement, Blinken said, "Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth".

"We mourn Dr. Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," it added.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms died at the Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.

