Elon Musk and his son 'Lil X' visited Shenzhen, China, where Musk described the country as a 'toy paradise'. The lighthearted conversation occurred during the APEC Summit alongside US President Donald Trump.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a lighthearted conversation with his son, ‘Lil X,' during a visit to Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, where the tech billionaire described the country as a ‘toy paradise’ for his six-year-old.

Elon Musk travelled to Shenzhen as part of a US business delegation accompanying President Donald Trump to the two-day visit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, where Trump, Chinese President XI Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered for historic high-level talks, including an unprecedented bilateral meeting between them.

As the summit in Shenzhen has captured considerable global attention because of the historic and first-ever trilateral talks among the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers, Elon Musk’s candid conversation with his son from the sidelines of the gathering offered a refreshing and lighthearted contrast to the high-stakes geopolitical discussions.

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‘Do You Love China?’: Musk Asks His Son

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a meeting with Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), during his visit to Shenzhen, China, where he expressed his admiration for the country's cities.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the American tech billionaire can be seen describing himself as a ‘huge fan’ of China and its technological advancements before turning to his son, who is affectionately called Lil X, sitting beside his father, and asking, ‘Do you love China?’

The youngster promptly said, ‘Yes’, drawing laughter from Musk and officials in the room. Then, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO explained why his son was so enthusiastic about the country, pointing directly to China's massive manufacturing base.

“China makes everything, almost everything. This is almost a toy paradise for him because toys are produced here. That's why he constantly wants to visit China." Musk told Ren Hongbin.

China is often known for its technological advancements and a massive manufacturing base that supplies goods across the globe. Elon Musk, who has been deeply involved in expanding its manufacturing footprint and export operations in the country, mostly through its Shanghai Gigafactory, which serves as a major production hub for Tesla vehicles.

Why Was Elon Musk's Visit Significant for China?

China and the United States have been at the forefront of intense economic, technological, and geopolitical rivalry, spanning AI chip restrictions, export controls, and supply-chain shifts, making a high-profile American business leader's public praise in Shenzhen carry notable diplomatic and commercial weight.

Travelling alongside a US delegation, led by President Donald Trump, during the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week and meeting CCPIT Chairman Ren Hongbin, Elon Musk offered an explicit endorsement of bilateral cooperation and people-to-people visits at a moment of heightened scrutiny over US-China trade ties.

Since Tesla has its Shanghai Gigafactory, an essential production and export hub with an installed annual capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles and a parts localisation rate reaching 98%, Musk’s pledge to keep boosting China output carries direct commercial weight.

Across the first 10 months of 2026, Shanghai-built Model 3 and Model Y deliveries climbed 21.4% year-on-year to 810,889 units, with surging overseas shipments to markets such as Europe, South Korea, and Australia helping offset softer domestic demand in mainland China.

Elon Musk’s visit to Shenzhen, with the Donald Trump-led delegation, was apparently part of his broader push to maintain commercial ties and high-level business engagement alongside Washington's diplomatic outreach in the region.

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