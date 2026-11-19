Russia, China, and the US adopted a Declaration towards Peace in Shenzhen, committing to nuclear risk reduction, stable energy flows, UN reform, and limiting the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction during a historic trilateral summit.

Global Powers Adopt Declaration Towards Peace in Historic Trilateral

Shenzhen, China, November 19 (ANI): Russia, China and the United States on Thursday adopted a joint 'Declaration towards Peace' following their trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, committing to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, ensuring stable energy flows and preventing the abuse of jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The declaration, adopted following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, reaffirmed that 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought' and stated that the three countries would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.