Musk met with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and pledged higher output from its biggest production hub, according to a Reuters report citing Chinese state media.

Through the end of October, Tesla delivered 810,889 ⁠Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from its Shanghai plant, a 21.4% growth.

On Wednesday, Musk said that Tesla and SpaceX would probably be better together.

Gigafactory Shanghai has an installed annual production capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk reportedly said on Thursday that the electric vehicle maker would continue increasing production in China, even as its reliance on Gigafactory Shanghai could become an obstacle to a potential merger with SpaceX (SPCX).

Musk made the remarks during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, according to a Reuters report citing Chinese state media.

Musk is in China as part of a U.S. delegation accompanying President Donald Trump for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

TSLA shares were up 1.7% in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Tesla’s Shanghai Factory Remains Key To Global Production

Gigafactory Shanghai is one of Tesla’s most important production hubs, accounting for around half of Tesla’s global vehicle production. The factory serves both the domestic Chinese market and export markets, including Europe, South Korea, and Australia.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Tesla’s deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from its Shanghai factory grew 21.4% to 810,889 units. According to the company, the Gigafactory has an installed annual production capacity of more than 950,000 vehicles.

Potential Merger Complications In Spotlight

Musk’s comments came a day after he said Tesla and SpaceX would probably be better together, citing potential benefits from combining their artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities.

However, Bank of America recently warned that China could present the biggest regulatory hurdle to a potential merger. The firm said combining the companies would effectively place Tesla’s Shanghai factory under a major U.S. defense contractor, potentially raising national security concerns.

Former Tesla board member Steve Westly also highlighted similar regulatory and national security risks.

However, Musk confirmed last month that both companies had formed committees of independent directors to explore a deal. The merger could reportedly be announced in December 2026 or early 2027.

Retail Sees Potential Merger Roadblock

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits flipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user viewed Tesla’s high valuation as a potential roadblock to the merger, stating that a deal might require Tesla’s stock price to fall below $200.

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TSLA shares have declined more than 12% so far in 2026, underperforming all but Nvidia (NVDA) in the Magnificent 7 cohort.

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