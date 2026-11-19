A brief exchange between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin caught attention before their talks in China. The US president's wry remark offered a lighter moment ahead of discussions on major global disputes today.

US President Donald Trump drew attention with a light-hearted exchange about Russian President Vladimir Putin before the two leaders began talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

As Trump entered the room and spotted Putin, he appeared to ask, “Who is he?” before answering his own question: “He’s my friend.” The remark, delivered with a smile as he moved towards the Russian leader, was captured in footage of their meeting and quickly became the standout moment.

Trump then shook Putin’s hand and spoke warmly about their relationship. “We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” he told re

Scroll to load tweet…

porters, adding that they had known each other for a long time. He said he believed “wonderful things” could come out of the meeting, “or at least start”.

The exchange offered a humorous opening to a meeting involving two leaders whose countries remain at odds over major international issues. Trump’s casual description of Putin as a friend stood out against the serious subjects expected to shape their discussions, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict involving Iran, nuclear weapons, trade and artificial intelligence.

The encounter took place during the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Trump and Putin met separately before a planned three-way meeting involving Chinese President Xi Jinping. Their bilateral discussion lasted around 40 minutes.

A light-hearted greeting before high-stakes talks

The opening moments were recorded by the television press pool as Trump approached Putin. The US president was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also among the officials present during the summit's public opening.

Putin did not make public remarks during the portion of the meeting that journalists were allowed to record. Reporters were not permitted to remain inside for the talks, leaving the handshake and Trump's comments as the main public glimpse of the encounter.

Trump indicated that the leaders expected to meet again later, telling reporters: “We’ll have a second meeting later on, as you probably know.” US officials described the encounter as a brief “pull-aside” rather than a fully scheduled formal bilateral session.

The meeting brought the two presidents together in person amid continuing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Shenzhen encounter came as the conflict remained a central issue in discussions involving Washington and Moscow.

The planned trilateral engagement with Xi was expected to widen the conversation beyond the bilateral relationship. The leaders were due to address nuclear weapons and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, alongside trade and artificial intelligence.

Despite the diplomatic weight of the talks, Trump's brief question and immediate answer became the most memorable public moment. His “Who is he?” remark, followed by “He’s my friend,” turned an ordinary greeting into an exchange that was playful in delivery and striking in its choice of words.