India and Japan's fourth 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo resulted in a unified stand against cross-border terrorism, while forging stronger strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and global security stability.

India and Japan Strengthen Strategic Ties at 4th 2+2 Ministerial Meet

Tokyo, November 19 (ANI): India and Japan strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and violent extremism in all their forms and manifestations, calling for concerted action against UN-listed terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh, while agreeing to deepen cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

The issues figured prominently during the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting held in Tokyo on Thursday, with the two sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership amid an increasingly complex geopolitical and security environment. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Ministers "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism". They called for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies. The Ministers also called for "resolute actions to root out terrorists' safe havens, eliminate terrorist financing channels and its nexus with transnational crime, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists".

On emerging security challenges, India and Japan agreed to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation, particularly in view of the increasing incidence of cyber-attacks, with a focus on AI-enabled cybersecurity and the security of AI systems. According to the joint statement, the Ministers emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation in protecting critical infrastructure and directed their teams to renew the existing Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Cybersecurity. They also agreed to convene the next edition of the India-Japan Cyber Dialogue at an early date.

Artificial Intelligence emerged as another key area of cooperation, with the Ministers affirming that India and Japan are strategic research and development partners in the field. The two sides welcomed the adoption of the India-Japan Joint Statement on Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence at the Leaders' Summit Meeting and agreed to further deepen cooperation under the "Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI)". They also concurred on accelerating the co-creation of an AI ecosystem to strengthen the national capabilities of both countries and address their strategic, economic and societal priorities. The Ministers called for further strengthening cooperation in AI, reflecting the growing importance of emerging technologies in the bilateral strategic partnership.

The discussions also covered the broader regional and international security environment, with the two sides underscoring growing strategic convergence and trust between India and Japan. Reaffirming their commitment to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministers stressed the importance of closer coordination in addressing geopolitical, economic and security challenges. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining and strengthening an international order that is "free, open and based on the rule of law", while respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes without the threat or use of force. The Ministers also underlined the need for all countries to refrain from any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo.

On the Indo-Pacific, the two sides appreciated the synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and Japan's updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" vision. They committed to enhancing cooperation among these initiatives to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. The Ministers also noted the significant progress in bilateral cooperation since the previous 2+2 meeting in 2024 and welcomed the outcomes of the 15th and 16th India-Japan Annual Summits held in August 2025 and July 2026, respectively. The summits provided strategic direction for further strengthening defence and security cooperation, economic partnership, economic security, energy resilience, technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries also agreed to enhance bilateral policy consultations on regional developments in Africa, Asia and the Middle East/West Asia, alongside multilateral issues, including UN reform, space, maritime affairs, climate change, terrorism and the Arctic. The fourth India-Japan 2+2 meeting underlined the two countries' efforts to expand cooperation across traditional and emerging security domains, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. (ANI)