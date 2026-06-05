US Under Secretary Sarah B Rogers' visit to India reaffirmed the US's commitment to deepening strategic ties. Key focus areas included digital infrastructure, research, IP, agricultural trade, and advancing the TRUST initiative.

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening strategic ties with India across critical sectors, including digital infrastructure, research collaboration, intellectual property, and agricultural trade, following a high-level visit by the US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah B Rogers. Rogers concluded her visit on May 29 after a series of engagements aimed at strengthening the growing US-India partnership, according to the press release by the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit comes amid increasing diplomatic activity between the two countries and follows the arrival of US Ambassador Sergio Gor earlier this year. Highlighting the importance Washington places on its relationship with New Delhi, Ambassador Gor said, "Visitors like Under Secretary Rogers are here because we care, because we want to work with India, we want to grow this partnership."

Fostering Innovation and Technology

A key focus of the visit was the implementation of the 2025 POTUS-Modi Joint Statement and the advancement of the Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) initiative. Rogers and Ambassador Gor visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where they engaged with around 300 leaders from academia, industry and the media. The discussions centred on research commercialisation, innovation and collaboration in advanced technologies and pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at IIT Delhi, Rogers underscored the value of the bilateral partnership. "The United States is fortunate to have a partner like India with whom we can pursue secure, trusted research at the cutting edge of technology and pharmaceuticals, alongside mutually beneficial trade and talent exchanges," she said.

Strengthening Public Diplomacy and Regional Security

The visit also featured a series of public diplomacy engagements at the American Center in New Delhi, the US Embassy's principal public outreach platform. Rogers participated in a roundtable discussion on subsea cable infrastructure, advocating the use of trusted suppliers to safeguard critical global data networks from security threats and adversarial interference. She also addressed alumni of US government exchange programmes, emphasising the importance of maintaining a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Protecting Intellectual Property

Another notable event during the visit was a screening of the classic film Jailhouse Rock, which was preceded by a discussion on intellectual property rights involving representatives from the US Patent and Trademark Office and YouTube Music. The event highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in fostering innovation and protecting intellectual property in the digital era.

Expanding Trade and Agricultural Ties

In the area of trade and agriculture, Rogers toured a "Taste of America" showcase promoting US agricultural products, including pecans and poultry, reflecting efforts to expand bilateral agricultural commerce and enhance market access.

Reaffirming Long-Term Commitment

The visit concluded with Rogers attending a Freedom 250 reception alongside leaders from industry, media, alumni networks, and local communities. The event served as a platform to reaffirm the United States' long-term commitment to strengthening relations with India across economic, technological, educational, and strategic domains. (ANI)