The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Wednesday commemorated Tibetan Language Day in Dharamshala to mark the 37th anniversary of the 10th Panchen Lama's death, honouring his contributions to preserving the Tibetan language, culture, and identity. As part of the commemoration, TYC organised a panel discussion in Dharamshala and invited scholars from the Tibetan community to deliberate on the importance of preserving the Tibetan language. In addition to the Dharamshala event, university-based programmes were organised across various parts of India, including Varanasi, Mangalore and Delhi.

A Tribute to the 10th Panchen Lama

Speaking to ANI, TYC President Tsering Chomphel said, "We are commemorating the 37th death anniversary of the 10th Panchen Lama as the Tibetan Youth Congress passed a resolution in 2018 to express gratitude to him. He sacrificed his life for Tibet's cause. His death remains a mystery, as we still do not know how and why he passed away. He was one of the key figures inside Tibet who worked tirelessly for the Tibetan language, culture and identity against Chinese policies."

Engaging Youth and Academia

TYC General Secretary Tenzin Lobsang said that the programmes were specially focused on universities to raise awareness among young Tibetans and the wider academic community. "We are commemorating Tibetan Language Day to honour the 10th Panchen Lama on his 37th death anniversary. We have organised university-based programmes across India and are holding panel discussions with scholars from different regions," he told ANI.

Warning Against Chinese Policies

He further warned about the growing threat to the Tibetan language under Chinese policies. "It has been a long time since the Panchen Lama clearly sent messages to both Tibetans and the Chinese authorities. He had visualised colonial-style boarding schools years ago and had organised several initiatives to highlight the importance of the Tibetan language. Today, China's push towards a one-language nation poses a serious threat to Tibetan language and identity," Lobsang added.

The TYC had passed a resolution in 2018 to observe Tibetan Language Day annually on the death anniversary of the 10th Panchen Lama, whom the organisation regards as one of the most influential figures within Tibet who openly opposed Chinese policies affecting Tibetan identity. (ANI)