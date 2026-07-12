A shooting near Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair Festival left two people dead and several others injured, disrupting the cultural event. Police responded to the scene, where they found multiple victims. The suspect fled, and authorities have launched a manhunt, appealing to the public for information, photos, or videos.

A festive evening at Toronto's popular Salsa on St. Clair Festival turned into a scene of chaos after a shooting left two people dead and several others injured, prompting a massive police response and an ongoing search for the suspect.

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The incident occurred near the bustling festival venue, where thousands had gathered to celebrate Latin music, dance and culture. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, triggering panic as festival-goers rushed to find safety. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, treating the injured and securing the area while police launched an investigation.

According to the Toronto Police Service, officers responded to reports of gunfire and found multiple victims. Two people were pronounced dead, while several others sustained injuries of varying severity and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, pending notification of their families.

Police said the suspected shooter fled the scene, and a manhunt is underway. Investigators are examining surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. Officials have not confirmed a motive and said it is too early to determine whether the victims were specifically targeted.

In a statement shared on social media, Toronto Police urged the public to avoid the area as investigators continued to process the crime scene. Officers also appealed to anyone with information, photographs or videos from the incident to come forward and assist the investigation.

The Salsa on St. Clair Festival, one of Toronto's largest annual cultural events, attracts thousands of visitors every year with live performances, food stalls and community celebrations. The violence cast a shadow over the event, leaving attendees and local residents shocked.

Authorities have increased the police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood as the investigation continues. Officials said further updates, including details about the victims, the suspect and the possible motive, will be released as more information becomes available.

The shooting has once again renewed concerns over public safety at large gatherings in Canada, with investigators working to establish exactly what led to the deadly incident while urging the public not to speculate until the probe is complete.