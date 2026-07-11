An Indian woman's Instagram video comparing holiday routines in the US and India has gone viral. Content creator Palak Wahi observed that many Americans spend holidays staying active, while Indians often indulge in leisurely breakfasts, sparking a lively online debate.

A video comparing how people spend their holidays in India and the United States has gone viral on Instagram, sparking a lively debate among social media users. Content creator Palak Wahi, who was travelling in the United States, shared her observations after visiting Lake Placid, New York, highlighting the contrasting ways people spend their days off. While she noted that many Indians often associate holidays with relaxing and enjoying rich breakfasts, she observed that many Americans begin their holidays with physical activities such as running, swimming, cycling and hiking. Her perspective resonated with some viewers, while others argued that the comparison overlooked factors such as India's climate, lifestyle and infrastructure.

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Palak Wahi Shares Her Observations From Lake Placid

In the video, Palak begins by saying, "I'm in this little town called Lake Placid in New York," before displaying the on-screen text, "Indians can learn this from Americans."

She says, "When there is a holiday in India, we usually have chole bhature, pav bhaji and other indulgent breakfasts. What I am seeing here is almost the opposite. People are out here running, swimming, cycling and hiking. I do not think there is anything wrong with enjoying yourself or waking up at a comfortable hour, but it is very interesting to see that movement has become a routine in everyone's life here. That is why they are able to make time for it in the morning before they go about the rest of the day."

Palak further encourages people to incorporate some form of physical activity into their holidays, adding, "We as Indians can learn a little from that. I already see it happening when my friends plan their long runs on a holiday. Maybe the next time you are on a holiday, try taking out 20 minutes for movement and see how that makes you feel."

Movement Is Part of Your Lifestyle: Palak

In the caption accompanying the video, Palak emphasised the importance of making movement a daily habit rather than treating exercise as an occasional activity.

She wrote: "Movement is now a routine, it is part of your lifestyle. Just like you wake up, brush your teeth, take a bath, every day without fail (i hope), why wont you treat movement similarly? building a habit takes time and what always works for me is committing to a smaller duration, smaller goal - something that feels ‘achievable’. 20 mins and a walk? Sure. 15 minutes at home stretching? Yes! Tell me if you do this too, or what works for you to get daily movement in, esp on holidays!"

How Did Social Media React?

The video drew mixed reactions online. While many users agreed with Palak's message about prioritising fitness during holidays, others pointed out that factors such as India's weather and lifestyle make such routines more challenging.

One user commented: "This is so true. love this video palak."

Second user commented: "Love taking out time for health during vacation."

Third user commented: "weather is a big challenge in india to do this."