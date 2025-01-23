Thailand legalises same-sex marriage: Thousands of LGBTQ+ couples say 'I do'; See pics and videos

Thailand made history on January 23, 2025, by legalizing same-sex marriage, becoming the largest country in Asia to do so. This milestone allows LGBTQ+ couples to enjoy equal rights, including adoption and inheritance and sets a powerful example for other nations in the region.

Thailand legalises same-sex marriage: Thousands of LGBTQ+ couples say 'I do'; See pics and videos vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:13 AM IST

Thailand made history on January 23, 2025, becoming the largest country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. This significant milestone saw thousands of LGBTQ+ couples across the nation eagerly queuing up to register their unions, marking the beginning of a new chapter for equality and human rights in the country.

Among the first to officially tie the knot were popular Thai actors Apiwat “Porsch” Apiwatsayree, known for his role in Together with Me, and Sappanyoo “Arm” Panatkool, recognized for his part in Ai Long Nhai: The Endless Love. The couple, who had held an unofficial wedding ceremony just two weeks prior, exchanged vows in front of family, friends, and supporters at a district office in Bangkok. Apiwat, visibly emotional, wiped away tears as the pair received their pink-bordered marriage certificates.

Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH)

The new Marriage Equality Law, which took effect today, provides full legal recognition to same-sex couples, granting them the same rights as heterosexual couples, including inheritance, adoption, and medical decision-making rights. The law also uses gender-neutral terms in place of “husband and wife,” opening the door for transgender individuals to marry as well.

At Siam Paragon, a popular luxury mall in central Bangkok, about 180 couples gathered to celebrate their unions in a large exhibition hall, which provided a cool and comfortable space in the city’s typically hot and humid climate. As many as 311 couples in Bangkok alone are expected to register their marriages today, with some heading to district offices across the city, according to a BBC report.

Though the location may seem unusual, Siam Paragon’s central location made it a convenient choice for couples, many of whom have been waiting for this day for years. LGBTQ+ activists and supporters see this as a long-overdue victory in the ongoing fight for equality. Thailand has long been known for its progressive views on LGBTQ+ rights, but it took decades of negotiation and advocacy to secure the legal right to marry.

In addition to the celebrations in Bangkok, district offices across the country are also seeing a rush of same-sex couples eager to legalize their relationships. In the capital, some couples have chosen district offices with symbolic names like Bang Rak (The District of Love) or Bang Sue (The District of Honesty), while others opted for less popular ones.

The law passed in June 2024 and comes into effect today, making Thailand the third country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after Taiwan and Nepal. It’s a huge win for the LGBTQ+ community in Southeast Asia, and many hope it will inspire other nations in the region to follow suit.

US Elections 2024: Who is Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to US Congress?

As Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, a businessman who married his partner Juthatip Suttiwong, said, “This law is proof that all human beings, regardless of gender, should have the same basic rights.”

Thailand’s move toward full marriage equality not only secures new rights for its citizens but also sets a powerful example for other countries across Asia and the world.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates snt

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates

Los Angeles wildfires: 50,000 evacuated as Hughes fire ravages 5,000 acres near Castaic lake vkp

Los Angeles wildfires: 50,000 evacuated as Hughes fire ravages 5,000 acres near Castaic lake

Over 200 Pakistani nationals deported from multiple countries for human trafficking, visa violations and more snt

Over 200 Pakistani nationals deported from multiple countries for human trafficking, visa violations and more

Parents ALERT! Short video usage linked to poor academic performance in children, study finds snt

Parents ALERT! Short video usage linked to poor academic performance in children, study finds

Recent Stories

Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam Temple, a key attraction at Mahakumbh Prayagraj

Sri Adi Shankar Viman Mandapam Temple, a key attraction at Mahakumbh Prayagraj

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon