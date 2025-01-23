Thailand legalises same-sex marriage: Thousands of LGBTQ+ couples say 'I do'; See pics and videos

Thailand made history on January 23, 2025, by legalizing same-sex marriage, becoming the largest country in Asia to do so. This milestone allows LGBTQ+ couples to enjoy equal rights, including adoption and inheritance and sets a powerful example for other nations in the region.

Thailand made history on January 23, 2025, becoming the largest country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. This significant milestone saw thousands of LGBTQ+ couples across the nation eagerly queuing up to register their unions, marking the beginning of a new chapter for equality and human rights in the country.

Among the first to officially tie the knot were popular Thai actors Apiwat “Porsch” Apiwatsayree, known for his role in Together with Me, and Sappanyoo “Arm” Panatkool, recognized for his part in Ai Long Nhai: The Endless Love. The couple, who had held an unofficial wedding ceremony just two weeks prior, exchanged vows in front of family, friends, and supporters at a district office in Bangkok. Apiwat, visibly emotional, wiped away tears as the pair received their pink-bordered marriage certificates.



The new Marriage Equality Law, which took effect today, provides full legal recognition to same-sex couples, granting them the same rights as heterosexual couples, including inheritance, adoption, and medical decision-making rights. The law also uses gender-neutral terms in place of “husband and wife,” opening the door for transgender individuals to marry as well.

At Siam Paragon, a popular luxury mall in central Bangkok, about 180 couples gathered to celebrate their unions in a large exhibition hall, which provided a cool and comfortable space in the city’s typically hot and humid climate. As many as 311 couples in Bangkok alone are expected to register their marriages today, with some heading to district offices across the city, according to a BBC report.

Though the location may seem unusual, Siam Paragon’s central location made it a convenient choice for couples, many of whom have been waiting for this day for years. LGBTQ+ activists and supporters see this as a long-overdue victory in the ongoing fight for equality. Thailand has long been known for its progressive views on LGBTQ+ rights, but it took decades of negotiation and advocacy to secure the legal right to marry.

In addition to the celebrations in Bangkok, district offices across the country are also seeing a rush of same-sex couples eager to legalize their relationships. In the capital, some couples have chosen district offices with symbolic names like Bang Rak (The District of Love) or Bang Sue (The District of Honesty), while others opted for less popular ones.

The law passed in June 2024 and comes into effect today, making Thailand the third country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after Taiwan and Nepal. It’s a huge win for the LGBTQ+ community in Southeast Asia, and many hope it will inspire other nations in the region to follow suit.



As Kullayahnut Akkharasretthabudh, a businessman who married his partner Juthatip Suttiwong, said, “This law is proof that all human beings, regardless of gender, should have the same basic rights.”

Thailand’s move toward full marriage equality not only secures new rights for its citizens but also sets a powerful example for other countries across Asia and the world.

