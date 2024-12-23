Donald Trump vows to end 'bulls**t' woke culture, transgender lunacy on taking office; Musk reacts (WATCH)

US President-elect Donald Trump delivered a blistering critique of "woke culture" during his speech at AmericaFest on Sunday, calling it "bulls**t" and blaming it for weakening America's foundations.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday outlined an aggressive agenda for his upcoming presidency, pledging to roll back transgender rights, tackle illegal immigration with unprecedented measures, and challenge Panama’s control of the Panama Canal. Addressing a crowd of young conservatives at the AmericaFest conference, Trump promised a dramatic shift in domestic and foreign policy from the Biden administration.

Trump also delivered a blistering critique of "woke culture" during his speech at AmericaFest on Sunday, calling it "bulls**t" and blaming it for weakening America's foundations. His remarks, particularly his promise to reverse recent cultural changes, ignited widespread debate online, including a high-profile endorsement from Elon Musk, who tweeted “YES!” along with a viral clip of the speech.

“Woke has to stop. It’s destroying our country. Woke is bulls**t,” Trump declared to an enthusiastic crowd, referencing the renaming of US military bases that once honored Confederate leaders. Trump specifically pledged to reinstate the original name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, which was recently renamed Fort Liberty.

Trump vows to end transgender lunacy

Trump declared that his administration would prioritize dismantling policies that protect transgender individuals, vowing executive action on day one to "stop the transgender lunacy." He pledged to eliminate transgender individuals from military service and public schools, claiming such measures would protect children and restore traditional values.

“I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” Trump told the Phoenix audience. He also promised to “keep men out of women’s sports” and asserted that the government would formally recognize only two genders, male and female.

These remarks align with broader Republican efforts across several states to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and limit discussions on LGBTQ+ issues in schools. Last week, Congress passed its annual defense budget, which included a provision blocking funding for certain gender-affirming care for the children of service members.

Immigration crackdown and targeting cartels

In his speech, Trump renewed his commitment to addressing illegal immigration, promising to initiate “the largest deportation operation in American history.” He also vowed to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move he believes will empower law enforcement to dismantle their operations more effectively.

“This criminal network operating on American soil will be dismantled, deported, and destroyed,” he declared. Trump criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies, which he labeled as failures, and promised immediate action to curb migrant crime.

This rhetoric echoes his previous attempts to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist groups during his first term, though he abandoned those plans after then-Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador opposed the measure.

Restoring US control of the Panama Canal

On foreign policy, Trump surprised the audience with a bold pledge to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, criticizing Panamanian authorities for allegedly mistreating the United States. Citing what he called “ridiculous” fees for using the waterway, Trump stated that if Panama fails to adhere to the principles of the 1977 treaty granting it full control of the canal, the United States would demand its immediate return.

“If the principles behind the treaty are not followed, then we will demand that the canal be returned to the United States in full, quickly, and without question,” he said.

The Panama Canal, a critical trade route for global commerce, was operated by the United States until the treaty's terms were fully implemented in 1999.

Ending global conflicts

Turning to international conflicts, Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine, bring peace to the Middle East, and prevent World War III. However, he did not provide details on how he plans to achieve these ambitious goals, leaving experts skeptical.

“I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III,” he said, adding that his presidency would usher in a “golden age” for the United States.

Trump’s speech, which served as a victory lap after his defeat of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, painted a stark contrast between his agenda and the preceding administration. He labeled the Biden presidency as a period of “failure, incompetence, and national decline,” promising to restore peace, prosperity, and national greatness.

"On January 20, the United States will turn the page forever on four long, horrible years of failure," Trump said. "The golden age of America is upon us."

