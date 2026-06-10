A court in Thailand sentenced a man to six months in jail for burning his dog alive. But in a shocking move, the court suspended the sentence for two years, causing a huge uproar among animal lovers.

In a horrifying incident from Thailand, a man set his own pet dog on fire while it was still alive. The case has sparked massive outrage after a court suspended the owner's jail sentence. Animal lovers are now protesting the lenient punishment.

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The incident took place in Songkhla province in southern Thailand this past February. The victim was a two-year-old female Siberian Husky named Molly. According to reports, Molly had accidentally escaped from her house. Her 56-year-old owner then caught her and brutally set her on fire.

Animal Cruelty

A passerby found the dog with severe burns and rushed her to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment. However, Molly could not be saved and died due to her injuries. Following an investigation, the Songkhla police arrested the owner.

During questioning, the man told the police that he did it to protect his fighting cocks. He claimed that Molly had tried to bite them during the night.

On June 8, a court found the man guilty and sentenced him to six months in prison along with a hefty fine. However, the court ordered that his jail sentence be suspended for the next two years. Instead of prison, the man has been put on probation for one year. He must also report to the authorities four times and complete 12 hours of community service.

The decision has not gone down well with animal rights activists. The Watchdog Thailand Foundation, an animal welfare organization, is protesting the verdict. They argue that such a soft punishment is not enough to stop such extreme cruelty against animals in the future.