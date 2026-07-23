EAM S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Brunei and Papua New Guinea in Manila, discussing bilateral cooperation, technology like AI and drones, development partnerships, and strengthening engagement under ASEAN and FIPIC frameworks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Brunei and Papua New Guinea on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers' meetings in Manila, discussing bilateral cooperation, technology, development partnerships and regional issues.

Jaishankar meets Brunei's Foreign Minister

Sharing details of his meeting with Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen, Jaishankar said in a post on X that he held talks on bilateral cooperation, emerging technologies and strengthening engagement under ASEAN. The two leaders also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, drones and digital technologies, with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties in line with India's Act East Policy. "A warm meeting with FM Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei. Congratulated him on assuming his current responsibilities. Conveyed that rapidly changing technology, including AI, drones, digital, has opened new vistas of engagement. Also agreed to advance bilateral agenda in line with India's Act East Policy and further strengthen our multilateral engagements under ASEAN," the post read.

Discussions with Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister

Jaishankar also met Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin W. Tkatchenko and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, including through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). "Pleasure to meet FM Justin W. Tkatchenko of Papua New Guinea. Spoke about bilateral cooperation, including through the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). India stands ready to partner with the Pacific Island Countries for their development and capacity-building priorities, while supporting their maritime security," Jaishankar said in a separate post on X.

Participation in ASEAN and Quad Meetings

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Manila, during which he attended a series of foreign minister-level meetings, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the ARF meetings. He also attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India, the United States, Japan and Australia where the the four sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and support for ASEAN centrality. (ANI)