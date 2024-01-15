Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Terrifying! Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral

    Last week, a Boeing aircraft carrying 122 passengers experienced a fire when a bird collided with its starboard engine, as reported by a Japanese news site. A video of the terrifying incident has now gone viral on social media.

    Terrifying Video of flames shooting from Boeing plane with 122 on board as bird flies into engine goes viral
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    In a recent harrowing incident over Japan last week, a T'Way Air Boeing 737-800 with 122 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing after colliding with a bird, causing the starboard engine and wing to burst into flames. The alarming situation unfolded as the plane was about to land at Incheon airport in South Korea on Wednesday, leading to a series of heart-stopping moments for those on board. A video of the incident has since circulated on social media, capturing the intensity of the emergency.

    According to reports, a bird struck the plane's starboard engine during its descent, resulting in flames erupting from the engine. The pilot, in a commendable display of skill and composure, decided to abort the initial landing attempt and conduct an emergency landing. Videos from both passengers and ground witnesses depict the burning plane descending towards the airport, creating a dramatic scene in the night sky and have now gone viral on social media platforms.

    A passenger on board captured a video showing flames sputtering and billowing from the plane's engine. The fear and uncertainty among passengers were palpable, with one individual expressing, "My hands were shaking, and my family couldn't even speak a single word, so I was really scared. I don't think I'll ever be able to fly again," as reported by TBS News Dig.

    Adding to the recent spate of air travel emergencies, another incident involved a domestic flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways. Flight 1182, en route to Toyama airport, had to return to Sapporo-New Chitose airport after a crack was discovered on the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft mid-air. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the 59 passengers and six crew members.

    These incidents underscore the unpredictable challenges that can arise during air travel. Earlier this month, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX experienced an emergency landing after one of its doors blew open mid-air shortly after take-off. These occurrences prompt renewed discussions on aviation safety and the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance to ensure the well-being of passengers and crew.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
